Acts To Be Released For St. Kitts Music Festival 2017

Details
Category: Local
St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The St. Kitts Music Festival organizers are preparing to release the first set of artistes for the 2017 edition of the three-day festival.

Chairman of the Artiste Selection Committee, Jonel Powell says a media event is being planned for as early as next week to reveal some of the acts on the line-up.

Powell said the Music Festival Committee has been planning and negotiating with artistes over the past six months in an attempt to attract top regional and international acts for this year.

This year fans can expect to see changes to the Thursday night, traditionally called the Soca night, which will transform the night’s event into a massive party-like atmosphere, allowing for greater fan participation.

Powell said members of the public will be given the opportunity to help shape the new image of the Soca Night. 

Without going into detail, Powell said the 21st Anniversary of the festival will see new features that will not only make the festival more appealing, but to also facilitate and boost the ‘after party’ activities at various entertainment spots across the island.

This year’s edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival will be held from Thursday 22nd to Saturday 24th June, at the Warner Park Stadium.

 

