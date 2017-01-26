The Cable

Armed Bandits Hit Chinese Supermarket In St. Pauls

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The spate of armed robberies in St. Kitts continues, this time the robbers targeted a Chinese supermarket in the rural village of St. Pauls.

WINN FM confirmed the incident with District B Commander Superintendent Lionel Moore, who informed that at around 11:15am Thursday (Jan 26), two masked men entered the establishment, located on the island main road in St. Pauls.

Superintendent Moore said according to initial investigation, only one of the bandits was armed with a gun.

The men proceeded to rob proprietors of an undisclosed sum of money and struck one of the proprietors in the head with the gun before escaping on foot.  

Superintendent Moore confirmed that customers were in the supermarket at the time of the robbery, however none were injured.

He said police are carrying out their investigation and solicit the help of anyone who may have seen something in connection to the robbery. 

 

A Warning, That Dominica’s Latest Diplomatic Passport Scandal Could Hurt Region

27-01-2017

Former Team Unity Stalwarts Chastised By Minister Liburd

27-01-2017

SKN Ambassador Advises Nationals In The US Not To Panic Over Trump Deportation Threat

26-01-2017

Who Is Alexander Hamilton?

26-01-2017

Acts To Be Released For St. Kitts Music Festival 2017

25-01-2017

Continuing Drought Caused Resumption Of Water Rationing

25-01-2017

Douglas: Opposition Should Be Allowed To Have Its Say

25-01-2017

Water Rationing To Be Reinstated On St. Kitts

24-01-2017

British Parliament To Vote On Brexit

24-01-2017

IMF Projects Improved Growth For Caribbean In 2017

24-01-2017

Mechanical Issues at Maddens Pump Station Posing Challenges for NWD

24-01-2017

Juvenile Hospitalized After McKnight Shooting

24-01-2017

EDF Projects To Continue In Overseas Territories Post Brexit

24-01-2017

Child Molester Sentenced To 4 Years In Jail

23-01-2017

Labour Party Vows Widespread Resistance

23-01-2017

  • Gov’t Promises Lower Electricity Rates For Seniors, Single Parents

    Senior citizens and heads of single-parent households are set to pay lower rates for electricity, according to Energy Minister Ian Patches Liburd. “At the St. Kitts Electricity Company, SKELEC, we have…

  • Patches Blasts Critics

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Public Works Minister Ian Patches Liburd has hit back at critics  expressing  concern about his possible involvement in private business activities while being a sitting…

  • Liburd: Labour Gov’t wrote off $21mil in Electricity Bills

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Energy Minister Ian Patches Liburd is claiming that the previous Labour Party administration instructed the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) to write off over $21…

  • Behaviour of Opposition MPs To Be Reviewed

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Speaker of the National Assembly, Michael Perkins, has suggested that there is the possibility of the opposition members of parliament being held in contempt. The…

  • Lighting Of Timothy Hill Tunnel Underway

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Work has started on the lighting project for the tunnel at the top of Timothy Hill on the Southeast Peninsula. Electrical Engineer Nubian Greaux, owner of…

  • Chemotherapy Treatment Begins At St. Kitts’ JNF Hospital

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The newly opened Oncology Unit at the JN France Hospital has begun administering chemotherapy treatment to cancer patients. Junior Minister of Health Senator Wendy Phipps announced…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

