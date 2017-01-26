Armed Bandits Hit Chinese Supermarket In St. Pauls

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The spate of armed robberies in St. Kitts continues, this time the robbers targeted a Chinese supermarket in the rural village of St. Pauls.

WINN FM confirmed the incident with District B Commander Superintendent Lionel Moore, who informed that at around 11:15am Thursday (Jan 26), two masked men entered the establishment, located on the island main road in St. Pauls.

Superintendent Moore said according to initial investigation, only one of the bandits was armed with a gun.

The men proceeded to rob proprietors of an undisclosed sum of money and struck one of the proprietors in the head with the gun before escaping on foot.

Superintendent Moore confirmed that customers were in the supermarket at the time of the robbery, however none were injured.

He said police are carrying out their investigation and solicit the help of anyone who may have seen something in connection to the robbery.