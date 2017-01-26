SKN Ambassador Advises Nationals In The US Not To Panic Over Trump Deportation Threat

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): “Federal agencies are going to unapologetically enforce the law; no ifs ands or buts. We’re gonna restore the popular and successful secure communities program which will help ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents target illegal immigrants for removal.

“The State Department is gonna withhold visas and use other tools o make sure countries accept and return the criminals that came from their country. We’ll ensure that these countries take individuals back and we’re going to strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbour illegal immigrants.”

That was the White house press secretary on Wednesday (Jan 25) announcing that the Donald Trump administration will be deporting illegal immigrants and will withhold visas from countries that do not take back these deportees.

The announcement caused a stir among persons in the Diaspora as a direct threat on immigrants from the region.

St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the United Stated Her Excellency Dr. Thelma Phillip Browne said however, that the policy is nothing new and no cause for panic.

“That has always been the case and there have always been threats to withhold visas from countries; it maybe had not been as open as this or come from as high a level, but that has been so before. We just need to calm down, relax, not get over-anxious, so let’s not be guided by fear or anxiety, but just calm down, be reasonable, and be rational.”

The Washington DC-based Diplomat said under the Obama administration deportation of illegal immigrants from the US increased.

“When President Obama came in, the statistics in 2011 showed that there was at least an 80% increase in deportations from the previous administration, so deportations have been going on all the time; maybe not with the kind of focus that we have now and the anxiety around it.”

The Ambassador said most of the St. Kitts and Nevis nationals residing in the US are law abiding individuals who are in the country legally and therefore not the target of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“The focus, the targets were about their national security so you find the targets were people who had committed felonies, three misdemeanors, persons who were suspected of being involved in terrorism, gangs, and so the ordinary immigrant who is undocumented was not really targeted to that extent.

“The majority of our citizens are law abiding citizens. The majority of our Diaspora nationals living in the United States are skilled professionals, students, who are productive, and contribute to the growth of the US economy, so let’s not panic.

“There are those who are undocumented, the majority are not in that category. According to the statistics available, 4 million immigrants from the Caribbean reside in the United States; that’s about 9% of the country’s immigrant population and that 58% of those are naturalized US citizens.”

Those SKN nationals who are eligible to legalize their status in the US are being encouraged to do so, and those who are in the country illegally, to regularize their status and to not get into trouble with the law.

“I think there is need, especially in this climate, for people who are eligible for naturalization to get naturalized. Those who are illegal, get legal if you can, and if nor, behave yourselves…and so for the most part we should be alright.”

Ambassador Phillip-Browne said in 2016 the US deported 9 St. Kitts-Nevis nationals that the embassy was aware of, and that figure represented the average number of SKN nationals deported each year.