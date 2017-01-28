Police Find Loaded Gun At Ferry Terminal

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Police have arrested two individuals in connection to a gun found Friday night (Jan 27) at the Ferry Terminal in Basseterre.

WINN FM understands that the weapon was discovered by police units during a routine search of the area just before 9pm.

Police say a person of interest was stopped and searched on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition. During the search, the illegal firearm was discovered in close proximity to the individual. A small quantity of marijuana was also found.

The gun is an Astra Gernika .45 calibre pistol with seven (7) rounds of .45 ammunition. It is being analysed by the Crime Scene Unit.

This is the third illegal firearm seized thus far in 2017.