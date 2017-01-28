IRD - FATCA Banner

Police Find Loaded Gun At Ferry Terminal

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 1619

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Police have arrested two individuals in connection to a gun found Friday night (Jan 27) at the Ferry Terminal in Basseterre.

WINN FM understands that the weapon was discovered by police units during a routine search of the area just before 9pm.

Police say a person of interest was stopped and searched on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition. During the search, the illegal firearm was discovered in close proximity to the individual. A small quantity of marijuana was also found.  

The gun is an Astra Gernika .45 calibre pistol with seven (7) rounds of .45 ammunition. It is being analysed by the Crime Scene Unit.

This is the third illegal firearm seized thus far in 2017.

 

 

 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Man Found Shot To Death In Nevis

29-01-2017

St. Pauls Robbery Suspect in Custody

28-01-2017

A Warning, That Dominica’s Latest Diplomatic Passport Scandal Could Hurt Region

27-01-2017

Former Team Unity Stalwarts Chastised By Minister Liburd

27-01-2017

SKN Ambassador Advises Nationals In The US Not To Panic Over Trump Deportation Threat

26-01-2017

Armed Bandits Hit Chinese Supermarket In St. Pauls

26-01-2017

Who Is Alexander Hamilton?

26-01-2017

Acts To Be Released For St. Kitts Music Festival 2017

25-01-2017

Continuing Drought Caused Resumption Of Water Rationing

25-01-2017

Douglas: Opposition Should Be Allowed To Have Its Say

25-01-2017

Water Rationing To Be Reinstated On St. Kitts

24-01-2017

British Parliament To Vote On Brexit

24-01-2017

IMF Projects Improved Growth For Caribbean In 2017

24-01-2017

Mechanical Issues at Maddens Pump Station Posing Challenges for NWD

24-01-2017

Juvenile Hospitalized After McKnight Shooting

24-01-2017

  • Gov’t Promises Lower Electricity Rates For Seniors, Single Parents

    Senior citizens and heads of single-parent households are set to pay lower rates for electricity, according to Energy Minister Ian Patches Liburd. “At the St. Kitts Electricity Company, SKELEC, we have…

  • Patches Blasts Critics

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Public Works Minister Ian Patches Liburd has hit back at critics  expressing  concern about his possible involvement in private business activities while being a sitting…

  • Liburd: Labour Gov’t wrote off $21mil in Electricity Bills

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Energy Minister Ian Patches Liburd is claiming that the previous Labour Party administration instructed the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) to write off over $21…

  • Behaviour of Opposition MPs To Be Reviewed

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Speaker of the National Assembly, Michael Perkins, has suggested that there is the possibility of the opposition members of parliament being held in contempt. The…

  • Lighting Of Timothy Hill Tunnel Underway

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Work has started on the lighting project for the tunnel at the top of Timothy Hill on the Southeast Peninsula. Electrical Engineer Nubian Greaux, owner of…

  • Chemotherapy Treatment Begins At St. Kitts’ JNF Hospital

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The newly opened Oncology Unit at the JN France Hospital has begun administering chemotherapy treatment to cancer patients. Junior Minister of Health Senator Wendy Phipps announced…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Man Found Shot To Death In Nevis

Sunday 29th January 2017

Man Found Shot To Death In Nevis

Police Find Loaded Gun At Ferry Terminal

Saturday 28th January 2017

Police Find Loaded Gun At Ferry Terminal

St. Pauls Robbery Suspect in Custody

Saturday 28th January 2017

St. Pauls Robbery Suspect in Custody

A Warning, That Dominica’s Latest Diplomatic Passport Scandal Could Hurt Region

Friday 27th January 2017

A Warning, That Dominica’s Latest Diplomatic Passport Scandal Could Hurt Region

Former Team Unity Stalwarts Chastised By Minister Liburd

Friday 27th January 2017

Former Team Unity Stalwarts Chastised By Minister Liburd

SKN Ambassador Advises Nationals In The US Not To Panic Over Trump Deportation Threat

Thursday 26th January 2017

SKN Ambassador Advises Nationals In The US Not To Panic Over Trump Deportation Threat

Armed Bandits Hit Chinese Supermarket In St. Pauls

Thursday 26th January 2017

Armed Bandits Hit Chinese Supermarket In St. Pauls

Who Is Alexander Hamilton?

Thursday 26th January 2017

Who Is Alexander Hamilton?

Acts To Be Released For St. Kitts Music Festival 2017

Wednesday 25th January 2017

Acts To Be Released For St. Kitts Music Festival 2017

Continuing Drought Caused Resumption Of Water Rationing

Wednesday 25th January 2017

Continuing Drought Caused Resumption Of Water Rationing

Douglas: Opposition Should Be Allowed To Have Its Say

Wednesday 25th January 2017

Douglas: Opposition Should Be Allowed To Have Its Say

Water Rationing To Be Reinstated On St. Kitts

Tuesday 24th January 2017

Water Rationing To Be Reinstated On St. Kitts

British Parliament To Vote On Brexit

Tuesday 24th January 2017

British Parliament To Vote On Brexit

IMF Projects Improved Growth For Caribbean In 2017

Tuesday 24th January 2017

IMF Projects Improved Growth For Caribbean In 2017

Mechanical Issues at Maddens Pump Station Posing Challenges for NWD

Tuesday 24th January 2017

Mechanical Issues at Maddens Pump Station Posing Challenges for NWD

Juvenile Hospitalized After McKnight Shooting

Tuesday 24th January 2017

Juvenile Hospitalized After McKnight Shooting

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis