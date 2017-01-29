Man Found Shot To Death In Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A man’s body was found bearing gunshot wounds in his home in Nevis Sunday morning (Jan 29); the first homicide in the federation for 2017.

Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that following up on a report from the neighbors of Leon Gumbs of Morning Star, that they had not seen him over the weekend and that a foul stench was emanating his house, they made the gruesome discovery around 10:45am.

While police would only confirm that the man’s body bore multiple gunshot wounds, WINN FM understands Gumbs had been shot in the head.

Based on the level of decomposition, police surmised that Gumbs, said to be in his early 40s, may have been killed since Friday.

An investigation has been launched and police ask that anyone with information about the homicide contact their nearest police station or call Crimestoppers.