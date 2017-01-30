IRD - FATCA Banner

Home Invasion Results in Alleged Robbery, Rape

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): WINN FM has received credible reports of an alleged home invasion in the Buckleys area early Monday morning that left a woman raped and beaten, and her husband and children traumatized.

Reports indicate that a number of individuals broke into a home in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, and held the male resident at gunpoint while they sexually assaulted the woman. The couple lives with their young children, who were in the house at the time.

The bandits reportedly took the couple’s cash, medication, and other items from the home before fleeing.

The reports further indicate that a private vehicle had to transport the injured woman to the JNF Hospital while the husband waited for police to arrive.

Police have since confirmed that they are investigating a report of a home invasion in that area Monday morning (Jan 30), but could provide no further details up until press time.

 

