Man Found Not Guilty Of Sex With A Minor

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Cecil Abbott was on Monday (Jan 30) set free after a jury found him not guilty of unlawful sex with a minor.

Abbott was charged with unlawful carnal knowledge and unlawful sex with a girl under the age of sixteen years, stemming from a December 2012 report.

The trial began at the Basseterre High Court on January 23rd with Dr. Henry Browne QC leading the defense team for the accused, and Director of Public Prosecution Valston Graham leading the prosecution.

On Monday, following brief deliberations, the jury returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty.