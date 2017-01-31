IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Man Found Not Guilty Of Sex With A Minor

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 913

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Cecil Abbott was on Monday (Jan 30) set free after a jury found him not guilty of unlawful sex with a minor.

Abbott was charged with unlawful carnal knowledge and unlawful sex with a girl under the age of sixteen years, stemming from a December 2012 report.

The trial began at the Basseterre High Court on January 23rd with Dr. Henry Browne QC leading the defense team for the accused, and Director of Public Prosecution Valston Graham leading the prosecution.

On Monday, following brief deliberations, the jury returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty.

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Baroness Scotland Accused Of Poor Leadership

30-01-2017

Minister Calls For Opposition To Respect Parliament Speaker

30-01-2017

Home Invasion Results in Alleged Robbery, Rape

30-01-2017

Man Found Shot To Death In Nevis

29-01-2017

Police Find Loaded Gun At Ferry Terminal

28-01-2017

St. Pauls Robbery Suspect in Custody

28-01-2017

A Warning, That Dominica’s Latest Diplomatic Passport Scandal Could Hurt Region

27-01-2017

Former Team Unity Stalwarts Chastised By Minister Liburd

27-01-2017

SKN Ambassador Advises Nationals In The US Not To Panic Over Trump Deportation Threat

26-01-2017

Armed Bandits Hit Chinese Supermarket In St. Pauls

26-01-2017

Who Is Alexander Hamilton?

26-01-2017

Acts To Be Released For St. Kitts Music Festival 2017

25-01-2017

Continuing Drought Caused Resumption Of Water Rationing

25-01-2017

Douglas: Opposition Should Be Allowed To Have Its Say

25-01-2017

Water Rationing To Be Reinstated On St. Kitts

24-01-2017

  • Labour Party Vows Widespread Resistance

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): In response to Friday’s (Jan 20) dismissal of the Opposition’s Motion of No Confidence in the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Denzil Douglas-led Labour…

  • Gov’t Promises Lower Electricity Rates For Seniors, Single Parents

    Senior citizens and heads of single-parent households are set to pay lower rates for electricity, according to Energy Minister Ian Patches Liburd. “At the St. Kitts Electricity Company, SKELEC, we have…

  • Patches Blasts Critics

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Public Works Minister Ian Patches Liburd has hit back at critics  expressing  concern about his possible involvement in private business activities while being a sitting…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Douglas Concerned About Anti-Immigration Policy

Tuesday 31st January 2017

Douglas Concerned About Anti-Immigration Policy

Supervisor of Elections

Tuesday 31st January 2017

Supervisor of Elections "We Are Prepared"

Man Found Not Guilty Of Sex With A Minor

Tuesday 31st January 2017

Man Found Not Guilty Of Sex With A Minor

Baroness Scotland Accused Of Poor Leadership

Monday 30th January 2017

Baroness Scotland Accused Of Poor Leadership

Minister Calls For Opposition To Respect Parliament Speaker

Monday 30th January 2017

Minister Calls For Opposition To Respect Parliament Speaker

Home Invasion Results in Alleged Robbery, Rape

Monday 30th January 2017

Home Invasion Results in Alleged Robbery, Rape

Man Found Shot To Death In Nevis

Sunday 29th January 2017

Man Found Shot To Death In Nevis

Police Find Loaded Gun At Ferry Terminal

Saturday 28th January 2017

Police Find Loaded Gun At Ferry Terminal

St. Pauls Robbery Suspect in Custody

Saturday 28th January 2017

St. Pauls Robbery Suspect in Custody

A Warning, That Dominica’s Latest Diplomatic Passport Scandal Could Hurt Region

Friday 27th January 2017

A Warning, That Dominica’s Latest Diplomatic Passport Scandal Could Hurt Region

Former Team Unity Stalwarts Chastised By Minister Liburd

Friday 27th January 2017

Former Team Unity Stalwarts Chastised By Minister Liburd

SKN Ambassador Advises Nationals In The US Not To Panic Over Trump Deportation Threat

Thursday 26th January 2017

SKN Ambassador Advises Nationals In The US Not To Panic Over Trump Deportation Threat

Armed Bandits Hit Chinese Supermarket In St. Pauls

Thursday 26th January 2017

Armed Bandits Hit Chinese Supermarket In St. Pauls

Who Is Alexander Hamilton?

Thursday 26th January 2017

Who Is Alexander Hamilton?

Acts To Be Released For St. Kitts Music Festival 2017

Wednesday 25th January 2017

Acts To Be Released For St. Kitts Music Festival 2017

Continuing Drought Caused Resumption Of Water Rationing

Wednesday 25th January 2017

Continuing Drought Caused Resumption Of Water Rationing

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis