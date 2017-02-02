IRD - FATCA Banner

Commissioner Queeley’s Job On The Line?

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Minister of National Security Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has made it clear that going into the second year since the appointment of a new Police High Command, he expects to see results in the fight against crime.

Veteran policeman Ian Queeley, who had reached the rank of Assistant Commissioner in the Force, was in February 2016 appointed Commissioner. At the same time, Hilroy Brandy was appointed Deputy Commissioner; three Assistant Commissioners were also appointed.

The Commissioner has admitted that homicides and other violent crimes increased in 2016 compared to the previous year. 

PM Harris at a press gathering Wednesday (Feb 1)

“…So this year is a time for us to see some results; not perfect results- that would be nice anyway, but we are expecting to have remarkable improvement in the results. We expect that we will begin to turn the tide on the upsurge of violent crimes and homicides in particular.”

Commenting on the two-year probationary period for the members of the High Command, Prime Minister Harris said his government had put in the necessary resources for the Police Force to make significant inroads in the crime problem over that period. He did not say what action would be taken by the government if the High Command’s performance was found to be lacking in the next twelve months.

“We expect that in a two year interval some results will be realizable…that is why when we introduced the new High Command  we said that we would give them two years for consideration before they can be formally confirmed. The two years was a reasonable strategy in keeping with good management practices  the world over, that you reward people based on performance; and we had the expectation that they would be able to perform within a two-year period having granted them the resources that were required. 

“It was also an important provision of the Police Act that persons at that level should be given at least a two-year acting appointment. So the law and the practice were in conformity.”  

The Prime Minister again called for all hands on deck in the fight against crime to assist law enforcement in restoring law and order.

“The people of the country require returns on their investment. We expect in 2017 an even more aggressive campaign will be waged to reduce violent criminal activity and crimes generally in the federation. We are not daunted by the challenge. 

“Success requires the active participation of all to enhance citizen security in the country, and my government has been leading the way as every government should, because we accept that a fundamental responsibility of governments everywhere is to maintain law and order.” 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
