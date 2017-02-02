IRD - FATCA Banner

SK Music Festival Launched Early To Attract More Visitors

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant says the early launch of the 21st Annual St. Kitts Music Festival was a strategic marketing plan with an objective of attracting more tourists to the event.

The June 22nd to 24th Festival was officially launched on Wednesday (Feb 1), and the first four acts revealed. Last year the festival launched in April.

“This year the Music Festival revealed the first wave of artistes in February. This is a deliberate attempt to ensure that the St. Kitts Tourism Authority has the time to effectively market the Music Festival in the various international source markets. By launching in February we can take advantage of our 90-day minimum booking window to promote St. Kitts via the Music Festival. This will facilitate in increasing the number of visitors who will come to the island for their love for music , their desire to engage with our friendly people and our laidback lifestyle.”

The Music Festival Committee will not draw out the waiting period for the announcement of the entire artiste lineup.

Minister Grant stated that he asked the Committee to have the lineup completed by the end of February. 

Minister Grant acknowledged the difficulty the Artiste Selection Committee faces each year to sign the right mix of entertainers that would please the wide spectrum of Music Festival fans, at home and abroad.

“A special thank to the Chairman of the Selection Committee Ambassador Jonel Powel for his leadership steering the Committee in this great task of pleasing everyone in selecting the right artistes.”

The acts announced so far for the 2017 Music Festival are Jah Cure, Shabba Ranks, Mavado, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

 

