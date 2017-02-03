The Cable

Three Charged In Connection To Frigate Bay House-breakings

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The three young men nabbed earlier this week on suspicion of a number of house-breakings in the Frigate Bay area have been slapped with several charges.

Lashaun Hendrickson of Ponds Extension, Jovan Huggins of Taylors Housing, and Craig Mills of King Street were arrested on Monday (Jan 30).

They were subsequently charged with unlawful possession of items suspected be stolen, possession house breaking implements, possession of masks, receiving stolen goods, and possession of cannabis.

District A Commander Superintendent Cromwell Henry told WINN FM that the investigation is very much ongoing. He said police are still investigation other breakings in the Frigate Bay area and are asking persons whose homes were broken into, to come to the police station to identify items.  

The Superintendent says it is likely that the accused men, all of whom are in their 20s, could be linked to other break-ins. He thanked the area residents for their invaluable assistance in the matter, stating, “This goes to show that by having a good police and community engagement, we can make a difference.”  

 

 

 

