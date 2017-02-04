Iranian with SKN Passport Sanctioned By Us Treasury Department

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The US Treasury Department is announcing that the Office of Foreign Assets Control(OFAC) is imposing sanctions for the violation of the prohibited ballistic missile program, against an Iranian businessman who holds a St Kitts and Nevis passport.

CEO and Director Of MKS, Mr. Kambiz Rostamian, the holder of SKN Passport # RE0003026, who resides in the United Arab Emirates, is accused of dealing directly with, and receiving payments for the procurement of goods, and utilizing multiple front companies to circumvent export laws and sanctions.

The Treasury Department's release Friday (Feb 3) reports the Acting OFAC Director John E Smith as saying "Iran's continued support for terrorism and the development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide and to the United States."

The US action means that all property and interests in property of Mr. Rostamian, and others identified, subject to US jurisdiction are blocked and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.