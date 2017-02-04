IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Iranian with SKN Passport Sanctioned By US Treasury Department

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The US Treasury Department is announcing that the Office of Foreign Assets Control(OFAC) is imposing sanctions for the violation of the prohibited ballistic missile program, against an Iranian businessman who holds a St Kitts and Nevis passport. 

CEO and Director Of MKS, Mr. Kambiz Rostamian, the holder of SKN Passport # RE0003026, who resides in the United Arab Emirates, is accused of dealing directly with, and receiving payments for the procurement of goods, and utilizing multiple front companies to circumvent export laws and sanctions.

The Treasury Department's release Friday (Feb 3) reports the Acting OFAC Director John E Smith as saying "Iran's continued support for terrorism and the development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide and to the United States."

The US action means that  all property and interests in property of Mr. Rostamian, and others identified, subject to US jurisdiction are blocked and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

 

CBI Bank Accounts Under Scrutiny In Dominica

04-02-2017

No Charges Yet In Newtown Homicide

04-02-2017

Three RSCNPF Officers Complete Advanced Polygraph Course

04-02-2017

Three Charged In Connection To Frigate Bay House-breakings

03-02-2017

Talks Ongoing To Amalgamate Indigenous Banks

03-02-2017

Arrest Of Doctor/Politician Sparks Protest in Roseau

03-02-2017

Astaphan: Stop The Propaganda

03-02-2017

Commissioner Queeley’s Job On The Line?

02-02-2017

Illegal Guns Seized Trace Back to Several Homicides

02-02-2017

SK Music Festival Launched Early To Attract More Visitors

02-02-2017

Two Men, One Juvenile In Custody For Newtown Homicide

02-02-2017

Voter Enumeration To Begin This Year

01-02-2017

USAID Holds School Safety Course For Principals

01-02-2017

Updated- Cash For Gold Operator Shot Dead In Newtown

01-02-2017

Jah Cure, Mavado, Goo Goo Dolls for SK Music Festival 2017

01-02-2017

  • Supervisor of Elections "We Are Prepared"

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The complete annual voter’s list is scheduled for publication on January 31st and the challenges to some names on that list are expected to begin…

  • Man Found Not Guilty Of Sex With A Minor

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Cecil Abbott was on Monday (Jan 30) set free after a jury found him not guilty of unlawful sex with a minor. Abbott was charged with…

  • Baroness Scotland Accused Of Poor Leadership

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The BBC is reporting that the British government has drafted in senior officials to support the Commonwealth Secretariat amid concerns over the way it is…

  • Minister Calls For Opposition To Respect Parliament Speaker

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Government Minister Eugene Hamilton has chastised the opposition for what he considers disrespect being shown to Speaker of Parliament Michael Perkins outside the House. Minister Hamilton…

  • Home Invasion Results in Alleged Robbery, Rape

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): WINN FM has received credible reports of an alleged home invasion in the Buckleys area early Monday morning that left a woman raped and beaten…

  • Man Found Shot To Death In Nevis

      St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A man’s body was found bearing gunshot wounds in his home in Nevis Sunday morning (Jan 29); the first homicide in the federation for 2017. Police…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

