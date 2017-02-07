The Cable

Caribbean Countries Spending Billions On Crime

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): An Inter-American Develop Bank study released in February 2017 estimates that Latin America and Caribbean countries spent upwards of 3.5% of their GDP or approximately US$171.8 billion over a four-year period on crime.

The IDB study focused on three types of costs: government spending, household and business spending, and costs to victims and criminals.

When it comes to social cost of crime, which includes the costs of victimization in terms of quality of life loss due to homicides and other violent crimes and the foregone income of the prison population, the IDB puts the figure at 0.64 percent of GDP for Latin America and the Caribbean region.

Private spending on security by businesses and households, which include the expenditure on surveillance equipment, physical apparatus like burglar bars, and security personnel and other security services, amounted to approximately 1.37 percent of GDP. 

Government expenditure, which includes public spending on the judiciary system, police services, and the administration of prisons came in at 1.51 percent of GDP.

The study also indicated that the size of crime-related costs in Latin America and the Caribbean is similar to what those countries spend on infrastructure and is roughly equal to the share of the region’s income that goes to the poorest 30 percent of the population.

According to the IDB, the Latin America and Caribbean region has made progress in many socioeconomic areas over the past decade, however in contrast to the positive developments, crime in the region has increased.

The study claimed that Latin American and Caribbean continues to be the most violent region on Earth, and the World Health Organization has deemed crime and violence in the region to be at epidemic levels.

 

Author: LK Hewlett
