New Prison For St. Kitts In Design Phase

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The government has earmarked over $2 million for the design and tender process for the construction of a new prison in the rural area of St. Kitts.

National Security Minister Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris gave an update on the project at a recent press briefing.

“I am pleased to report that in 2017 we have made provision for significant work on the new correctional facility to be built in Estridge, so we have provided $2 million plus for the design of this facility. 

“The design and complete tender documents would include detailed drawings, bills of quantity so we can put this project on a go.” 

He said through an open bidding process, a local architect had been contracted to create the design for that facility.

The Prime Minister did not specify an anticipated start date for construction on the new correctional facility.

The present jail, Her Majesty’s Prison, located in the heart of town, was built in the 1800 to hold some 60 persons. The present prison population is near 200 persons. Approximately two dozen inmates are housed at the minimum security Prison Farm on Nevis.

 

