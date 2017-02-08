The Cable

Hearings For Objections To Names On Voters List Starts In March

Category: Local
St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Hearings for objections to names on the recently published Annual Register of Voters (Voters List) for St. Kitts and Nevis will begin March 1.

The Electoral Office published the annual voters list on January 31, along with two other lists, the list of persons who applied for registration in January, and the revise monthly list of voters for December.

According to Supervisor of Elections Elvin Bailey, the final date for submission of notice of objection to names included in the annual list is February 13.

Preparation for the revised annual voters list is scheduled for April 28.

Supervisor Bailey reminded the public that it takes two calendar months for an applicant to be fully registered to vote, at which point the applicant becomes “activated”. Only when activated can a registrant vote in an election.

Mr. Bailey stressed the importance of the role the public plays in ensuring that there is “one man, one vote, in the right place, so that we can have fairness to all”.

The annual voters list for 2017 shows slight increase to the number of registered voters in all eleven federal constituencies for a total of 43,185 voters over 43,104 as at October 2016. There were 41, 933 registered voters in 2015.

Meanwhile Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Attorney General Vincent Byron says a new Chairman will soon be named to the Boundaries Commission, following which the other four members would be named, two by the Prime Minister and two by the Leader of the Opposition. The life of each Boundaries Commission ends when parliament is dissolved.

“The Constitution states how the Commission is set up. What you have is the chairman of the Boundaries Commission is appointed by the Governor General after advice and discussions and consultation with the Prime Minister as well as the Leader of the Opposition. Then you’d have the two members of the parliament appointed by the Prime Minister and two members of the parliament appointed by the Leader of the Opposition. 

“So we are yet to appoint the new five-man commission as we go forward for the balance of this term .” 

 

  • Astaphan: Stop The Propaganda

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A concern has been raised about what’s being described as the high level of propaganda being disseminated by the Team Unity government on state-owned ZIZ. “In…

  • Commissioner Queeley’s Job On The Line?

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Minister of National Security Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has made it clear that going into the second year since the appointment of a new…

  • Illegal Guns Seized Trace Back to Several Homicides

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A number of the illegal firearms seized by police in 2016 have been linked to a several homicides in the federation. Police Commissioner Ian Queeley revealed…

