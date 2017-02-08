St. Kitts-Nevis Removed from Three EU Countries' Blacklist

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): St. Kitts and Nevis is no longer on the black for three European Union countries, Estonia, Italy and Greece.

Foreign Minister Mark Brantley revealed the information Tuesday evening (Feb 8) at a Team Unity Town Hall meeting in Newtown. The federation was blacklisted as uncooperative tax jurisdictions by ten EU countries in 2015.

“St. Kitts and Nevis, through no fault of our own, we were blacklisted by ten nations within the European Union and as a consequence of that we moved onto what was called an EU blacklist. We have been fighting and engaging and the dialogue has been quite intense to seek to get us de-listed.

“I’m very proud to report to the nation that three of those countries Estonia, Italy and Greece, have agreed to remove us from their blacklist.”

Giving further updates on recent developments in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Brantley announced that the federation now has consulates in two new countries, and negotiations are ongoing to establish several others.

“I’m also to report that as we expand our diplomatic footprint across the globe, your Unity Government has seen it fit to establish consulates recently in Bermuda and Vietnam, and we will continue- we have the Philippines and others that we are looking at in order to ensure that if by some chance that you as a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis end up in any of these places, that you have a consulate there to take care of your needs.”

Mr. Brantley did not say when these two new consulates were opened, nor did he reveal the identities of the diplomats in charge of them.