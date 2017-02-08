Astaphan: Basseterre Overrun With Vendors

St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Former Tourism and National Security Minister Dwyer Astaphan is bemoaning the state of the Federation's capital Basseterre. Mr. Astaphan, a member of the activist group Operation Rescue, speaking on the Operating Room aired on WINN FM Tuesday nights, took aim at vending on the sidewalks and the ubiquitous yellow lines in historic Basseterre.

“There is no respect for the rule of law, there’s no respect for property, people seem to think that public areas are for members of the public to do as they like. They don’t realize that you have freedoms but your freedoms are subject to the freedoms of everybody else. You have all kinds of tents on the sidewalks still after the carnival, tents selling food, tents, you have all kind of yellow lines in Basseterre, more and more cars, so you can’t find anywhere to park. Where is the planning and where is the discipline? But who is listening? I’m tired of crying out about this.”

He made it clear that he supported entrepreneurship and people working for a living, but rules should be obeyed. The Frigate Bay Road that connects the capital to the Frigate Bay area also attracted criticism.

“There are too many billboards on the side of the highway. Frigate Bay has become a dumping ground for billboards. We live in a beautiful island, anywhere you look in St Kitts you see beauty, natural beauty, given to us by the almighty and people are just planting billboards as they like, wherever they like. I don’t know if they are getting permission to do it, I don’t know who is giving permission and I don’t know why they are getting permission. I can understand having a sign outside of your business but I cannot understand all of these billboards. There are billboards in positions at Frigate Bay which will obstruct your view as a driver as to what is happening around the corner. Nobody is doing anything about it.”

WINN FM spoke with Mr. Astaphan about his concerns Wednesday (Feb 8).

“When the tents are put up on the sidewalk particularly, people have to walk in the street, pedestrians have to walk in the street, and thereby expose themselves to further danger and are inconvenienced by it. The authorities in the country have to come up with a solution to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship while at the same time ensuring that the streets and sidewalks of Basseterre particularly are clear for people to pass without having to inconvenience or endanger themselves. It would mean that the planning authority and the decision makers and that should include all stakeholders not just the government, not just the private sector but members of the public and certainly small entrepreneurs, try to come up with a way, find a location or locations, where this commerce can take place and even encourage people and give them guidance in terms of management, marketing conducting a business, that kind of thing.”

Vending is not a new phenomenon in Basseterre, the authorities have long struggled to organize the vendors so that they can make a decent living without adversely affecting traffic or providing unfair competition to established businesses.