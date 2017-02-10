Gov’t to launch Housing Program, STEP Next Week

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The coalition government is preparing to launch its first housing project since taking office two years ago.

The Team Unity Housing Solutions program is scheduled for groundbreaking at 9:30am next week Friday, February 17, at Corner House on Wellington Road.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris:

“We will start this year, our housing project; and bear in mind that construction contributes significantly to the growth and improved quality of life. We said that we would pump $50 million in a housing program; suffice it to say that the housing or property ownership strategy that we are employing, envisages the NHC playing a critical role in providing housing solutions to the lower income levels, at which they would be getting these loan finance housing solutions at preferred interest rate between 2 and 5%.”

He said next week’s launch is just the start of the government’s housing projects, and others will be unveiled during 2017.

“We anticipate further, that during the course of the year we will announce one or two other housing initiatives targeting law enforcement and other civil servants. That program, we have a team that is providing some technical advice to the government in relation to that matter.”

Also launching next week is the government’s Skills Training Empowerment Program (STEP), which will replace the former government’s multi-million-dollar People Empowerment Program (PEP). The launch is set for February 16 at the Circus at 4:30 p.m.

“On that day we will launch an important manifesto commitment – our STEP program which has replaced the PEP program.

“PEP as you know, had been a major matter in the general elections . we promised that we will reform it; we promised that we will stop the hemorrhage; and we promised that we would devise a program that would withstand the test of scrutiny and add to skills enhancement in the country, so we are very,very happy that we will be able to officially launch this program.”