Simmonds, Percival, Williamson Guilty On Drug Charges!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Kenrick “Rico” Simmonds, Tenielle “Blaze” Percival and Antigua national Greg Williamson were on Friday (Feb 10) found guilty on a number of drug charges, and were all sentenced to fines.

The case has been ongoing since November 2016, with several adjournments for different reasons.

Director of Public Prosecutions Valston Graham delivered closing remarks for the Prosecution on Friday afternoon, while Dr. Henry Browne QC gave closing statements for Simmonds and Percival, and Jason Hamilton closed his case for Williamson.

The charges stemmed from an October 1st drug bust at Conaree beach, where Williamson and another foreign national smuggled 124pounds of compressed marijuana into St. Kitts via boat. Dominican national, Obie “Small Breeze” Baron, who was onboard the boat with Williamson, died in a shootout with police at the scene.

Percival was accused of meeting the men at the beach to take the drugs, while Simmonds was charged as a conspirator in the operation.

Percival and Williamson were found guilty of Possession of a controlled drug, Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and importation of a controlled drug.

Simmonds was found guilty on seven charges- importation of cannabis, and aiding and abetting his co-defendants individually on their three charges.

Senior Magistrate Josephine Mallalieu sentenced Simmonds to $300,000 to be paid in 5 months or in default serve 4 years in prison.

Percival was fined $60,000 to be paid in 3 months or in default serve 4 years in prison.

Williamson, who has been on remand since his arrest, was fined $30,000 to be paid in one month or in default serve 23 months in jail.