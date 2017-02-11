IRD - FATCA Banner

Brantley: CCM Can Stand On Its Own For NIA Elections

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 93

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Notwithstanding the fact that the Team Unity administration will be holding a town hall meeting and Cabinet meeting in Nevis next week, Deputy Premier Mark Brantley says don’t expect to see much of ‘Team Unity’ on the Concerned Citizens Movement’s NIA election campaign trail.

CCM holds two seats in the tri-party Unity federal government. 

WINN FM posed the question to Mr. Brantley as to whether or not the people would see a strong Unity presence on the CCM platform leading up to the local elections in Nevis, due early in 2018.

“I don’t think so. The CCM as a party has always been a fiercely independent party and while we’ve lent our support to Unity and we believe and we believe in the Unity arrangement for purposes of power at the federal level, for purposes of holding office at that level, the truth is the Concerned Citizens Movement has not lost its identity and even when we campaigned in the federal election under a broad umbrella of Unity the CCM party led its own campaign, fought its own battles in Nevis and triumphed.” 

The CCM Deputy Leader alluded to the possibility that the opposition Nevis Reformation Party will once again partner with the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, as they did for the February 2015 federal election. He said the CCM will continue to push the party’s message to the people as the better choice to run the affairs of Nevis.

“Unlike our opponents, who have been subsumed it appears, under the banner of the Labour Party, we have maintained our integrity as a party and I would expect that the CCM will go out as it always does and campaign and appeal to our people on the basis that we are, in so far as Nevis is concerned, the better choice for the advancement of all our people.” 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Simmonds, Percival, Williamson Guilty On Drug Charges!

10-02-2017

Gov’t to launch Housing Program, STEP Next Week

10-02-2017

Byron Responds To Questions On Investigative Probes

10-02-2017

Cabinet Considering Proposal For New Public Market

10-02-2017

Caribbean Records 7th Straight Year of Tourism Growth

10-02-2017

Apology And Retraction

09-02-2017

Street Vending In Downtown A Big Problem For Businesses

09-02-2017

Fined For Importing Gun, Ammo and Drugs

09-02-2017

Former Press Sec. Said He Didn't Want The Job

09-02-2017

National Crime Reduction Symposium Set For Thursday

08-02-2017

Astaphan: Basseterre Overrun With Vendors

08-02-2017

St. Kitts-Nevis Removed from Three EU Countries' Blacklist

08-02-2017

Commentary By G.A. Dwyer Astaphan - Ken Rijock Has Me Thinking

08-02-2017

Hearings For Objections To Names On Voters List Starts In March

08-02-2017

Douglas: Moghaddam Targeted Because He Is Iranian

08-02-2017

  • New Prison For St. Kitts In Design Phase

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The government has earmarked over $2 million for the design and tender process for the construction of a new prison in the rural area of…

  • Caribbean Countries Spending Billions On Crime

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): An Inter-American Develop Bank study released in February 2017 estimates that Latin America and Caribbean countries spent upwards of 3.5% of their GDP or approximately…

  • Clecton Phillip: Harris Behaving Like Douglas

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Former press secretary Clecton Phillip is rejecting allegations from the government that he wanted the Team Unity administration to pay him $200,000 dollars for his…

  • Men Released In Newtown Homicide Probe

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Two of the three individuals held for questioning in the February 1st shooting death of a Cash for Gold operator in Newtown have been released…

  • Dominica Urged To Revisit Its Diplomatic Passport Policy

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Dominica is being urged to review its holders of diplomatic passports and cancel those of individuals found to be unqualified to hold such passports. That’s the…

  • Commentary By Dr Patrick Martin MD - Rough Dem Up!

    An official directive to "Rough Dem Up" may be unpolished but exasperation over unrelenting violence is justified.  Criminal activity appears immune to communal supplication and change in government.  Too many…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Brantley: CCM Can Stand On Its Own For NIA Elections

Saturday 11th February 2017

Brantley: CCM Can Stand On Its Own For NIA Elections

Simmonds, Percival, Williamson Guilty On Drug Charges!

Friday 10th February 2017

Simmonds, Percival, Williamson Guilty On Drug Charges!

Gov’t to launch Housing Program, STEP Next Week

Friday 10th February 2017

Gov’t to launch Housing Program, STEP Next Week

Byron Responds To Questions On Investigative Probes

Friday 10th February 2017

Byron Responds To Questions On Investigative Probes

Cabinet Considering Proposal For New Public Market

Friday 10th February 2017

Cabinet Considering Proposal For New Public Market

Caribbean Records 7th Straight Year of Tourism Growth

Friday 10th February 2017

Caribbean Records 7th Straight Year of Tourism Growth

Apology And Retraction

Thursday 9th February 2017

Apology And Retraction

Street Vending In Downtown A Big Problem For Businesses

Thursday 9th February 2017

Street Vending In Downtown A Big Problem For Businesses

Fined For Importing Gun, Ammo and Drugs

Thursday 9th February 2017

Fined For Importing Gun, Ammo and Drugs

Former Press Sec. Said He Didn't Want The Job

Thursday 9th February 2017

Former Press Sec. Said He Didn't Want The Job

National Crime Reduction Symposium Set For Thursday

Wednesday 8th February 2017

National Crime Reduction Symposium Set For Thursday

Astaphan: Basseterre Overrun With Vendors

Wednesday 8th February 2017

Astaphan: Basseterre Overrun With Vendors

St. Kitts-Nevis Removed from Three EU Countries' Blacklist

Wednesday 8th February 2017

St. Kitts-Nevis Removed from Three EU Countries' Blacklist

Commentary By G.A. Dwyer Astaphan - Ken Rijock Has Me Thinking

Wednesday 8th February 2017

Commentary By G.A. Dwyer Astaphan - Ken Rijock Has Me Thinking

Hearings For Objections To Names On Voters List Starts In March

Wednesday 8th February 2017

Hearings For Objections To Names On Voters List Starts In March

Douglas: Moghaddam Targeted Because He Is Iranian

Wednesday 8th February 2017

Douglas: Moghaddam Targeted Because He Is Iranian

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis