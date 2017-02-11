Brantley: CCM Can Stand On Its Own For NIA Elections

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Notwithstanding the fact that the Team Unity administration will be holding a town hall meeting and Cabinet meeting in Nevis next week, Deputy Premier Mark Brantley says don’t expect to see much of ‘Team Unity’ on the Concerned Citizens Movement’s NIA election campaign trail.

CCM holds two seats in the tri-party Unity federal government.

WINN FM posed the question to Mr. Brantley as to whether or not the people would see a strong Unity presence on the CCM platform leading up to the local elections in Nevis, due early in 2018.

“I don’t think so. The CCM as a party has always been a fiercely independent party and while we’ve lent our support to Unity and we believe and we believe in the Unity arrangement for purposes of power at the federal level, for purposes of holding office at that level, the truth is the Concerned Citizens Movement has not lost its identity and even when we campaigned in the federal election under a broad umbrella of Unity the CCM party led its own campaign, fought its own battles in Nevis and triumphed.”

The CCM Deputy Leader alluded to the possibility that the opposition Nevis Reformation Party will once again partner with the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, as they did for the February 2015 federal election. He said the CCM will continue to push the party’s message to the people as the better choice to run the affairs of Nevis.

“Unlike our opponents, who have been subsumed it appears, under the banner of the Labour Party, we have maintained our integrity as a party and I would expect that the CCM will go out as it always does and campaign and appeal to our people on the basis that we are, in so far as Nevis is concerned, the better choice for the advancement of all our people.”