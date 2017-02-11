IRD - FATCA Banner

Caribbean’s Tourism Growth Projected To Taper In 2017

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 8

 

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); While the Caribbean is expected to see continued growth in the tourism industry, the numbers will not likely be as impressive as in recent years.

Secretary General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Hugh Riley, speaking to the region’s tourism performance for 2016 and projections for 2017:

“In the months ahead we expect tourist arrivals in the region to grow at a slower rate between 2.5 % and 3.5% in 2017. We also project increases of  between 1.5 % and 2.5% in cruise passenger arrivals. So all things being equal, we’re expecting growth in 2017, but it will probably not be robust.”

The CTO’s Director of Research & IT, Ryan Skeete, says global uncertainty of the new United States administration and the UK/EU’s Brexit could impact the performance of the region’s tourism in 2017 and beyond.

“2016 saw the election of a new Republican Administration and the success of a referendum which mandates that the United Kingdom withdraw from the European Union. Both these events raise the level of global uncertainty, which could impact the performance of tourism in 2017 and beyond.

"Cuba was the destination that offered the greatest growth potential. However, at the end of 2016, several US-based airlines, citing reduced demand, announced they were cutting some of the promised capacity for 2017 to the destination.  

"Altogether, we expect that tourist arrivals to the region will grow at a slower rate of between 2.5 and 3.5% in 2017.”

The Caribbean is coming off its 7th straight year of growth in 2016, with increases in stay-over and cruise visits, and total visitor expenditure estimated to have increased by approximately 3.5% to reach US$35.5 billion. 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Simmonds, Percival, Williamson Guilty On Drug Charges!

10-02-2017

Gov’t to launch Housing Program, STEP Next Week

10-02-2017

Byron Responds To Questions On Investigative Probes

10-02-2017

Cabinet Considering Proposal For New Public Market

10-02-2017

Caribbean Records 7th Straight Year of Tourism Growth

10-02-2017

Apology And Retraction

09-02-2017

Street Vending In Downtown A Big Problem For Businesses

09-02-2017

Fined For Importing Gun, Ammo and Drugs

09-02-2017

Former Press Sec. Said He Didn't Want The Job

09-02-2017

National Crime Reduction Symposium Set For Thursday

08-02-2017

Astaphan: Basseterre Overrun With Vendors

08-02-2017

St. Kitts-Nevis Removed from Three EU Countries' Blacklist

08-02-2017

Commentary By G.A. Dwyer Astaphan - Ken Rijock Has Me Thinking

08-02-2017

Hearings For Objections To Names On Voters List Starts In March

08-02-2017

Douglas: Moghaddam Targeted Because He Is Iranian

08-02-2017

  • New Prison For St. Kitts In Design Phase

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The government has earmarked over $2 million for the design and tender process for the construction of a new prison in the rural area of…

  • Caribbean Countries Spending Billions On Crime

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): An Inter-American Develop Bank study released in February 2017 estimates that Latin America and Caribbean countries spent upwards of 3.5% of their GDP or approximately…

  • Clecton Phillip: Harris Behaving Like Douglas

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Former press secretary Clecton Phillip is rejecting allegations from the government that he wanted the Team Unity administration to pay him $200,000 dollars for his…

  • Men Released In Newtown Homicide Probe

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Two of the three individuals held for questioning in the February 1st shooting death of a Cash for Gold operator in Newtown have been released…

  • Dominica Urged To Revisit Its Diplomatic Passport Policy

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Dominica is being urged to review its holders of diplomatic passports and cancel those of individuals found to be unqualified to hold such passports. That’s the…

  • Commentary By Dr Patrick Martin MD - Rough Dem Up!

    An official directive to "Rough Dem Up" may be unpolished but exasperation over unrelenting violence is justified.  Criminal activity appears immune to communal supplication and change in government.  Too many…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Caribbean’s Tourism Growth Projected To Taper In 2017

Saturday 11th February 2017

Caribbean’s Tourism Growth Projected To Taper In 2017

Brantley: CCM Can Stand On Its Own For NIA Elections

Saturday 11th February 2017

Brantley: CCM Can Stand On Its Own For NIA Elections

Simmonds, Percival, Williamson Guilty On Drug Charges!

Friday 10th February 2017

Simmonds, Percival, Williamson Guilty On Drug Charges!

Gov’t to launch Housing Program, STEP Next Week

Friday 10th February 2017

Gov’t to launch Housing Program, STEP Next Week

Byron Responds To Questions On Investigative Probes

Friday 10th February 2017

Byron Responds To Questions On Investigative Probes

Cabinet Considering Proposal For New Public Market

Friday 10th February 2017

Cabinet Considering Proposal For New Public Market

Caribbean Records 7th Straight Year of Tourism Growth

Friday 10th February 2017

Caribbean Records 7th Straight Year of Tourism Growth

Apology And Retraction

Thursday 9th February 2017

Apology And Retraction

Street Vending In Downtown A Big Problem For Businesses

Thursday 9th February 2017

Street Vending In Downtown A Big Problem For Businesses

Fined For Importing Gun, Ammo and Drugs

Thursday 9th February 2017

Fined For Importing Gun, Ammo and Drugs

Former Press Sec. Said He Didn't Want The Job

Thursday 9th February 2017

Former Press Sec. Said He Didn't Want The Job

National Crime Reduction Symposium Set For Thursday

Wednesday 8th February 2017

National Crime Reduction Symposium Set For Thursday

Astaphan: Basseterre Overrun With Vendors

Wednesday 8th February 2017

Astaphan: Basseterre Overrun With Vendors

St. Kitts-Nevis Removed from Three EU Countries' Blacklist

Wednesday 8th February 2017

St. Kitts-Nevis Removed from Three EU Countries' Blacklist

Commentary By G.A. Dwyer Astaphan - Ken Rijock Has Me Thinking

Wednesday 8th February 2017

Commentary By G.A. Dwyer Astaphan - Ken Rijock Has Me Thinking

Hearings For Objections To Names On Voters List Starts In March

Wednesday 8th February 2017

Hearings For Objections To Names On Voters List Starts In March

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis