The Cable

Cricket Association Explains Why U-15 Team Did Not Travel For Tournament

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 1273

Image result for leeward islands under 15 cricket tournament 2016

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): On the heels of much controversy, the St. Kitts Cricket Association has come forward to explain why the Under 15 cricket team did not attend the Leeward Islands Youth Cricket Tournament this year.

The tournament took place April 8 to 13 in Anguilla. Team St. Kitts would have been the defending champions this year. 

Initial reports were that the team did not participate due to a lack of funds, among other things. 

According to Dennis Phillip, President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association, the team was unable to take part in the tournament not because there wasn’t enough money to send the youngsters, but mainly because of poor organization.

Mr. Phillip told WINN FM the Association had allocated funds for traveling to the tournament but decided to use the money for a development program for the young cricketers instead. He said the decision not to send the team was based on a number of reasons, some of which had to do with the organizers of tournament. 

“Travel and accommodations were roughly eighteen thousand to twenty thousand dollars, not budgetary constraints necessarily because we are going to use the funds that we allocated to travel to implement a program. We were not completely satisfied with the arrangements. Hours before, days before we had no knowledge of where the kids are going to be staying. In terms of travel, in even trying to book the kids we had trouble of getting all of them sent out, they would have had to be sent out in groups. It would have meant that some kids would have had to travel without adult supervision. Based on the airline space, the seat availability. And based on concerns of parents, some parents who indicated to us that they were not quite comfortable with kids in school rooms. In addition to that, many of the kids were not prepared in terms of having or passports and even gear. And so, the Association making a decision thought that it would be best that we not participate this year.”

Mr. Philip says that normally the Cricket Association is only responsible for funding for the athletes and coaches to travel and stay in the host countries. The coaches from the various schools on the island oversee the organization of the team.

President Phillip added that the Leeward Islands Cricket Association usually organizes the accommodations for the countries and then demands a fee for participation, however, it ceased that program and made the countries organize their own arrangements this year.

The Association’s decision not to participate this year was a point of contention for some parents. A few complained to WINN FM that they were given short notice that the team was not going to the event, with one parent even saying that she was only notified the day before the planned departure.

Phillip explained that the organization made the decision not to go three to four days before the event, however, as the association only notified the coaches of the decision in hopes that they would tell the children and parents, it is possible that parents were only told the trip was cancelled the day before.

Phillip says that St. Kitts was not the only team that did not compete in this year’s tournament- Montserrat and Nevis were also absent from the event.

 

Author: Jendayi OmowaleEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Ministry of Sports Not Responsible For U-15 Cricketers Missing Tournament

13-04-2017

RAM's Opens New Supermarket in Buckleys

13-04-2017

Strike Action Results In Pay Hike For Cable Employees

13-04-2017

IMF: World Economic Growth Expected to Improve

12-04-2017

Cotton: People With Autism Can Live Regular Lives Once Tested, Trained Early

12-04-2017

Commentary By Dr. Patrick Martin - The Marijuana Commission: Moving From Filibuster To Legalization

12-04-2017

Nevis Culturama 43 Launched!

12-04-2017

PAM Executive To Be Ratified At April 23rd Convention

12-04-2017

SKN U-15 Cricket Team Not Participating in LI Tournament

12-04-2017

Public Calls For Reform Of Labour Party

11-04-2017

Christophe Harbour Offers Work For Local Subcontractors

11-04-2017

Driver Released As Investigation Into Fatal Accident Continues

11-04-2017

Banking Act Amendments The Focus Of Regional Workshop

11-04-2017

Marijuana Debate Heats Up, Commission In Place

11-04-2017

Harris: SIDF Investigation In Progress

11-04-2017

  • Former Governor-General To Be Laid To Rest

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The nation was in mourning Monday, with former Governor-General Sir Cuthbert Sebastian being given a state funeral with full military honours. The day was declared a…

  • Court Reserves Judgement On Motions of No Confidence

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The High Court has reserved judgment, pending the submission of written statements within 28 days, on the Motion of No Confidence that date back to…

  • SMART Project To Empower Single Mothers

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Government is implementing a year- long project. The Single Mother's Advancement and Resilience Training (SMART) to empower 100 single mothers.  SMART, was launched Thursday (April 6) in…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Ministry of Sports Not Responsible For U-15 Cricketers Missing Tournament

Thursday 13th April 2017

Ministry of Sports Not Responsible For U-15 Cricketers Missing Tournament

Cricket Association Explains Why U-15 Team Did Not Travel For Tournament

Thursday 13th April 2017

Cricket Association Explains Why U-15 Team Did Not Travel For Tournament

RAM's Opens New Supermarket in Buckleys

Thursday 13th April 2017

RAM's Opens New Supermarket in Buckleys

Strike Action Results In Pay Hike For Cable Employees

Thursday 13th April 2017

Strike Action Results In Pay Hike For Cable Employees

IMF: World Economic Growth Expected to Improve

Wednesday 12th April 2017

IMF: World Economic Growth Expected to Improve

Cotton: People With Autism Can Live Regular Lives Once Tested, Trained Early

Wednesday 12th April 2017

Cotton: People With Autism Can Live Regular Lives Once Tested, Trained Early

Commentary By Dr. Patrick Martin - The Marijuana Commission: Moving From Filibuster To Legalization

Wednesday 12th April 2017

Commentary By Dr. Patrick Martin - The Marijuana Commission: Moving From Filibuster To Legalization

Nevis Culturama 43 Launched!

Wednesday 12th April 2017

Nevis Culturama 43 Launched!

PAM Executive To Be Ratified At April 23rd Convention

Wednesday 12th April 2017

PAM Executive To Be Ratified At April 23rd Convention

SKN U-15 Cricket Team Not Participating in LI Tournament

Wednesday 12th April 2017

SKN U-15 Cricket Team Not Participating in LI Tournament

Public Calls For Reform Of Labour Party

Tuesday 11th April 2017

Public Calls For Reform Of Labour Party

Christophe Harbour Offers Work For Local Subcontractors

Tuesday 11th April 2017

Christophe Harbour Offers Work For Local Subcontractors

Driver Released As Investigation Into Fatal Accident Continues

Tuesday 11th April 2017

Driver Released As Investigation Into Fatal Accident Continues

Banking Act Amendments The Focus Of Regional Workshop

Tuesday 11th April 2017

Banking Act Amendments The Focus Of Regional Workshop

Marijuana Debate Heats Up, Commission In Place

Tuesday 11th April 2017

Marijuana Debate Heats Up, Commission In Place

Harris: SIDF Investigation In Progress

Tuesday 11th April 2017

Harris: SIDF Investigation In Progress

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis