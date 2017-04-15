The Cable

St. Pauls Man Dies In Crash, Child Hospitalized

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); A single vehicle accident in the White Gate area of St. Pauls on Saturday afternoon left an area resident dead and a young boy seriously injured.

Information from police is that sometime around 3pm a car, PB 204, being driven by a male resident of St. Pauls collided with a large tree on the mountain side of the road.

The driver perished on the scene however the young passenger, said to be a relative of the driver, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the JN France Hospital.

WINN FM has since learned that the accident victim is Vincent Bradshaw.

 

Police offered no details on what might have caused the fatal crash.

The Sandy Point Police station is investigating.

This incident comes just one week after Charles Ashleigh Browne of Soho, Basseterre was struck and killed by a bus on the Frigate Bay Road in the early hours of April 7.

