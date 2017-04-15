IRD - FATCA Banner

Easter Message By Reverend Mark Christmas

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 9

My brothers and sisters in Christ, greetings in the wonderful name of our risen Lord, Jesus Christ! I am the Reverend Mark Christmas, Superintendent of the Methodist Churches in St Kitts and Chair of the St Kitts Christian Council.

Today, we hear again the words of the “angel of the Lord”, “He is not here, for he has been raised, as he said” (Matt. 28:6). As we look back at the words today, it is good news. Death has been conquered and Jesus is Lord! However, to hear those words did not really comfort to those who first heard them. As witnesses to the accompanying earthquake (nature), the rolling away of the stone by the angel of the Lord, and the reaction of the guards on duty, questions were reeling through their minds. “If he is not where they laid him, then where was he, where could he have gone?” “Was this the ultimate disappearing act?” “Did someone steal his body?” “How could they, why?” There staring at the women, and later the disciples, was an empty tomb but no Jesus. Their hopes, dreams and aspirations had died, were buried and now…gone? Buried they could deal with because it meant they could at least have some kind of memorial to remind them of their past. In fact, that is what the women came to deal with, the memorial of the past. Now they had news…good news?

“He is here, alleluia, he is here, amen.” These are the words of a song I learnt some years ago which assures us that the Risen Christ is present with us. Hence, what saves the women, and gives us hope, is the fact that Jesus shows up, suddenly. In the midst of the grief, confusion and memory lapse, Jesus shows up. In his appearing, the past, the tears, the disappointments, and the confusion disappear and the future lies open with endless possibilities. “He is not here” becomes “He is here”, not here in the deadness of the “what was”, but here in the living “what is” and “is to come”. In an ever-reaching effort to touch the risen Saviour we find that our lives could never be the same. Here is the reason for our celebration. Herein lies our hope. Joy is here at last and it comes in the morning.

Unfortunately, many only know of the festivities of a holiday weekend, many of which have nothing to do with the real reason for the weekend. Easter is a festival of the church and for the church. In the midst of drunken stupor and revelry, how do we really hear that Jesus is not there? Where do we suppose Jesus will show up suddenly in our lives? Would that be good news, for whom? What new thing do we believe the Risen Christ wants to do in our life? Further, some of us cling to the hurts and disappointments, in addition to the successes and accomplishments, of yesterday and yesteryear, how has the need to hold on to the former years and things in our homes, communities and churches, render us incapable of embracing the present reality of Jesus’ resurrected presence? May the Risen Christ open our eyes to see and our ears to hear him and our lips and lives to tell of his wondrous works to humanity!

My colleagues in the St Kitts Circuit and the Christian Council, along with our families, join me in praying for you the “here-ness’ and nearness of the Risen Christ! May God bless you and may God bless our Federation!

 

 

 

 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Local Musician Dies In Tampa Bay Car Crash

15-04-2017

Liburd: Construction On Second Pier To Begin Early June

15-04-2017

Ambassador Hull Concerned Over Black-listing Of St. Kitts And Nevis

15-04-2017

Police Conducts Second Illegal Drug Burn

15-04-2017

Commentary By Everson Hull: No Basis For Blacklisting St Kitts and Nevis

15-04-2017

Ministry of Sports Not Responsible For U-15 Cricketers Missing Tournament

13-04-2017

Cricket Association Explains Why U-15 Team Did Not Travel For Tournament

13-04-2017

RAM's Opens New Supermarket in Buckleys

13-04-2017

Strike Action Results In Pay Hike For Cable Employees

13-04-2017

IMF: World Economic Growth Expected to Improve

12-04-2017

Cotton: People With Autism Can Live Regular Lives Once Tested, Trained Early

12-04-2017

Commentary By Dr. Patrick Martin - The Marijuana Commission: Moving From Filibuster To Legalization

12-04-2017

Nevis Culturama 43 Launched!

12-04-2017

PAM Executive To Be Ratified At April 23rd Convention

12-04-2017

SKN U-15 Cricket Team Not Participating in LI Tournament

12-04-2017

  • Banking Act Amendments The Focus Of Regional Workshop

    St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Bankers, regulators and legislators from throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) will meet on Tuesday (Apr 11) at a Consultative and Legislative Drafting Workshop…

  • Marijuana Debate Heats Up, Commission In Place

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The debate on whether or not to decriminalize marijuana is expected to intensify, now that a Marijuana Commission has been established by the government. Widespread discussion…

  • Harris: SIDF Investigation In Progress

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris describes the reported investigation into the multi-million Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF) as a work in progress.  The SIDF established in…

  • Former Governor-General To Be Laid To Rest

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The nation was in mourning Monday, with former Governor-General Sir Cuthbert Sebastian being given a state funeral with full military honours. The day was declared a…

  • Court Reserves Judgement On Motions of No Confidence

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The High Court has reserved judgment, pending the submission of written statements within 28 days, on the Motion of No Confidence that date back to…

  • SMART Project To Empower Single Mothers

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Government is implementing a year- long project. The Single Mother's Advancement and Resilience Training (SMART) to empower 100 single mothers.  SMART, was launched Thursday (April 6) in…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Easter Message By Reverend Mark Christmas

Saturday 15th April 2017

Easter Message By Reverend Mark Christmas

St. Pauls Man Dies In Crash, Child Hospitalized

Saturday 15th April 2017

St. Pauls Man Dies In Crash, Child Hospitalized

Team SKN Off To A Good Start At 2017 CARIFTA Games

Saturday 15th April 2017

Team SKN Off To A Good Start At 2017 CARIFTA Games

Local Musician Dies In Tampa Bay Car Crash

Saturday 15th April 2017

Local Musician Dies In Tampa Bay Car Crash

Liburd: Construction On Second Pier To Begin Early June

Saturday 15th April 2017

Liburd: Construction On Second Pier To Begin Early June

Ambassador Hull Concerned Over Black-listing Of St. Kitts And Nevis

Saturday 15th April 2017

Ambassador Hull Concerned Over Black-listing Of St. Kitts And Nevis

Police Conducts Second Illegal Drug Burn

Saturday 15th April 2017

Police Conducts Second Illegal Drug Burn

Commentary By Everson Hull: No Basis For Blacklisting St Kitts and Nevis

Saturday 15th April 2017

Commentary By Everson Hull: No Basis For Blacklisting St Kitts and Nevis

Ministry of Sports Not Responsible For U-15 Cricketers Missing Tournament

Thursday 13th April 2017

Ministry of Sports Not Responsible For U-15 Cricketers Missing Tournament

Cricket Association Explains Why U-15 Team Did Not Travel For Tournament

Thursday 13th April 2017

Cricket Association Explains Why U-15 Team Did Not Travel For Tournament

RAM's Opens New Supermarket in Buckleys

Thursday 13th April 2017

RAM's Opens New Supermarket in Buckleys

Strike Action Results In Pay Hike For Cable Employees

Thursday 13th April 2017

Strike Action Results In Pay Hike For Cable Employees

IMF: World Economic Growth Expected to Improve

Wednesday 12th April 2017

IMF: World Economic Growth Expected to Improve

Cotton: People With Autism Can Live Regular Lives Once Tested, Trained Early

Wednesday 12th April 2017

Cotton: People With Autism Can Live Regular Lives Once Tested, Trained Early

Commentary By Dr. Patrick Martin - The Marijuana Commission: Moving From Filibuster To Legalization

Wednesday 12th April 2017

Commentary By Dr. Patrick Martin - The Marijuana Commission: Moving From Filibuster To Legalization

Nevis Culturama 43 Launched!

Wednesday 12th April 2017

Nevis Culturama 43 Launched!

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis