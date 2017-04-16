IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

Chairman: Culturama 43 Budget Not Finalized As Yet

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Chairman of the Nevis Culturama Festival Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd says although the budget for the 43rd hosting on the event has not yet been finalized, that will not stop the Committee from commencing with plans for the August festival.

Culturama 43 was launch on Wednesday (Apr 12).

In an interview with WINN FM, Liburd gave an overview of the financing that goes into hosting the festival each year.

“The budget from government to Culturama over the past three years has been $300,000 and that comes in the form of a subvention; however that is in no way sufficient to sustain all of the activities that we stage for the annual festival. In fact sponsorship from our corporate sponsors would amount to anywhere between $275,000 to $350,000, with FLOW being our main contributor, and other sponsors who would come on board.

“Then you have the gate receipts, which we have seen a fall off in over the past two or three years, they would come in at around $200,000 to $250,000. So we are looking at say $800,000 in terms of our income.”

Mr. Liburd said the government subvention, sponsorship money and gate receipts do not cover the cost of Culturama on an annual basis.

“That is in no way sufficient to fuel the Culturama activities. Culturama costs us about $1.5 million.”

He said the Committee would have to seek the rest of the funds from government so that they could settle all bills before the end of the year.

The Culturama Chairman said the Committee alone cannot shoulder all the activities for the festival and so they enter into partnerships with private entities who show an interest in hosting events around that time. This year, two new fetes have been proposed for the Culturama lineup- Illusions all inclusive fete and Summer Escape, and a gospel night has also been re-introduced.

 

