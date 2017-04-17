One Woman Dead, Another Wounded In Nevis Shooting

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Police are reporting an early morning shooting incident in Nevis on Monday (Apr 17) that left one dead and one injured .

Reports indicate the incident took place around 3:45 am in Cotton Ground.

The two persons who received gunshot injuries are women, WINN FM understands. The women had reportedly left a popular entertainment spot after attending bingo and were driving home when unknown assailants, said to have been trailing them, opened fire on the car.

The gunshot victims were taken to the Alexandra Hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that one of the women succumbed to her wounds.

WINN FM has confirmed that dead is Morella Webbe, 28 and injured is Sonia Grant, 34.

While reports suggest a male passenger was also in the car, police have not confirmed such information.

Head of the Nevis Division, Superintendent Trevor Mills said, “As we investigate this incident, we urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call the Police. Together we can rid our communities of the senseless violence. Our Forensics Unit has canvassed the scene but your assistance coupled with what we do will be difference in solving these crimes."

Persons can assist the police in this crime, or any other crime by calling any Police Station in the federation, Crime Stoppers, our confidential hotline, at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on their Smartphone to share the information.