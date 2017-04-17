Jermaine Francis Cops Another CARIFTA Gold!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Jermaine Francis has copped his second consecutive CARIFTA gold medal in the Under 20 Boys High Jump on Monday afternoon.

Francis won St. Kitts and Nevis a gold medal in the event in 2016 in Grenada with a height of 2.11 meters. This year he struck gold with a height of 2.22 meters. Bahamas took second and third place with 2.18m and 2.16m respectively.

According to the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletics Association (SKNAAA), the 18-year-old Sandy Pointer’s jump earned him a National Junior and Senior Record.

In other CARIFTA action, Jahnaza Francis, Craig Connor Jr, Tajarie Arthurton and Royden Peetes successfully finished second in Heat 2 of the Under 18 Boys 4X400m automatically advancing them to Monday evening's final.

The 2017 FLOW CARIFTA Games are being held in Willemstad, Curacao April 15-17.