Over $100,000 Budget For Team SKN CARIFTA Participation

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Almost $120,000 was need to send a team to the recently concluded FLOW CARIFTA Games in Curacao, and thanks to the government, the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, and the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletics Association, 11 local athletes were able to participate in the regional meet.

According to the SKNAA, the majority of that amount was required to facilitate the youngsters and their technical team’s travel to the Games over the Easter weekend, which totaled over $88, 000.

Other ancillary expenses budgeted to prepare Team St. Kitts and Nevis included accommodation levies, uniforms and gear for the team, stipends and emergency funds.

The SKNOC was described as being instrumental in terms of financial assistance, providing over $43,000 towards the cost of travel.

The government also provided a substantial sum in the amount of $20,000, and the SKNAAA shouldered the balance of the costs.

The government’s contribution was especially lauded in light of the fact that just a few weeks prior, it donated over $40,000 to the SKNAAA to replace the high jump bed and other equipment that was destroyed in a container fire at the Kim Collins Athletics Stadium in March.

At the 2017 FLOW CARIFTA Games, St. Kitts and Nevis secured a Gold Medal for the third consecutive year when Jermaine Francis outclassed his competitors in the Under 20 Male High Jump to secure the CARIFTA Games Record, the National Junior Record and National Senior Record.

Team St. Kitts also made it to the finals in a number of events and although the athletes did not medal, they performed credibly and some qualified for upcoming international competitions.

The team is expected to return to the federation Tuesday afternoon (Apr 18)