New NGO To Focus on Climate Change

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Green Solutions International is having a launch event on Thursday, April 20th.

The event, which is the first for the locally-founded non-profit, consists of a lecture series about climate change taking place at the UWI Campus in St. Kitts, and a mini-workshop for children at the Charlestown Secondary School in Nevis.

Dr. Wayne Archibald, founder of Green Solutions International spoke to WINN FM about the launch event.

“The launch that we are having on Thursday will involve an overview of Green Solutions International and what we are about – our vision, our mission. In addition to that we are going to have a public lecture on, 'Climate Matters.' We are going to talk about how climate change can impact the health, agriculture, the tourism and the economy of the federation and aim to educate the public so that they could better understand these issues and know how to help to mitigate the impacts of climate change on their lives.”

The launch event is being held to make the general public aware of Green Solutions International’s annual STEM summer camp, the first one happening this year.

“We will be hosting a one week summer camp from July 17th to the 21st for students from the third to the sixth form. This camp is going to be a very hands-on technology based camp that will feature three main tracks: the engineering, energy and environmental. At the end of this camp students will be expected to pitch their ideas for either new technology or some modification of some existing technology that can help to do things such as increase the efficiency of solar panels or to help reduce water [usage] or to even help to reduce our carbon footprint and electricity costs. We hope to be able to host at least forty students. We have some major entities that will be sponsoring the camp and we have many prizes to give out to the students that will be participating so we are looking forward to seeing you there.”

Green Solutions International skn is a NGO that was established in St. Kitts and Nevis this year, and is concerned with the sustainable development and environmental issues of the federation and the larger Caribbean.

Dr. Archibald expanded on the mission statement and purpose of his non-profit organization.

“Green Solutions International was created earlier this year with a vision that I have had for a long time: in order to advance energy and environmental sustainability in St. Kitts and Nevis and also its neighbors throughout the Caribbean basin. The mission of Green Solutions International is to foster the integration of research, education, and public service on green technology and sustainability, to promote Caribbean inter-island cooperation, to advance interdisciplinary investigations and learning, to collaborate with academic government and industry partners both locally and regionally, and also to research and demonstrate green technology. We hope that it will require a collaborative effort involving local and regional agencies, industries, educational institutions, and the broader public.”

Dr. Wayne Archibald and Dr. Kimberly Stephenson, host of the Nevisian mini-workshop, were on WINN FM’s Talking Trash programme on Tuesday.