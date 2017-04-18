Kittitian National Is Being Admitted to the U.S Supreme Court Bar

IRD-Pay Your Property Tax Online

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Kittitian national Hadiya Claxton is about to be admitted to the bar of the U.S Supreme Court.

That ceremony is scheduled to take place in June.

Ms. Claxton was on WINN FM's Voices Programme on Tuesday, where the topic of using corporate lawyers in the government legal teams was discussed.

Ms. Claxton, a graduate from Harvard Law School and lawyer in the Georgia Supreme Court spoke on the programme about her admittance to the U.S Supreme Court.

“You know it’s really, for a lawyer that practices in the U.S, it is the highest level that you can attain. I guess it would be similar to being a QC in the Caribbean. It is important to be barred at that level because without being admitted to the U.S Supreme Court bar you can never serve at that level, you can never even submit documents to the court, you can never appear in front of the court unless you are specifically barred for the U.S Supreme Court. It’s my last step in any of the achievements I need to attain to sort of wrap up my legal career in the U.S. My ceremony will be on June 12th in the U.S Supreme Court in [Washington] D.C.”  

Attorney at law Claxton also spoke about her educational and familial background in St. Kitts and Nevis before moving on to attend the Spellman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I attended initially Convent School and then George Moody Stewart School otherwise known as Factory School, then Basseterre Junior High School then Basseterre High School, then at the time sixth form college then called the College of Further Education. My father is the late Dr. Steven Claxton who passed away a little bit over a year ago and he was a medical doctor, an obstetrician-gynecologist, and general surgeon on St. Kitts and Nevis for many years. My mom is Dr. Jacqueline Claxton. She is a businesswoman in St. Kitts, originally Jamaican but has been in St. Kitts for quite some time and she has been for a number of years, the Honorary Jamaican Consul to St. Kitts and Nevis.”    

Hadiya Claxton Esquire is advising the local legal fraternity to establish themselves with training and experience in international law and relations.

She also expressed the view that the addition of corporate lawyers to the government legal process will be of great benefit to the people of the federation.

 

