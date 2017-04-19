Corned Beef Test Results Will Determine If Ban Is Lifted

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The ban imposed on corned beef imported to St. Kitts and Nevis will remain in effect until the results of tests carried out by local authorities are received.

That is according to Chief Veterinarian Dr. Tracey Challenger.

She told WINN FM she expects to receive the results any day now and then a decision will be made as to whether or not the ban on the importation of the product and order to remove them from store shelves imposed on March 24 will be lifted.

Several of the countries that also banned corned beef and other meat products originating from Brazil lifted their bans up to three weeks ago, while others, such as Jamaica and Dominica lifted theirs less than two weeks ago.

The ban on meat from Brazil may remain in effect for several more months however as local authorities plan to conduct a risk assessment involving the plants that export chicken to the federation. Local importers will also be involved in the process in order for authorities to ascertain who they import the poultry from in the South American country.

With importers unable to buy raw chicken and poultry products originating from Brazil, they will have to look to other source countries including the US or the UK, which could see consumers in St. Kitts and Nevis paying a higher price for packaged chicken.

Dr. Challenger stated that the ban on the imported meat will not be lifted until local authorities are satisfied with Brazil’s food safety certification process.

Earlier this week 63 persons were indicted by Federal Police in Brazil for their role in a massive meat corruption scheme within the Ministry of Agriculture.

The charges allege that over the years federal inspectors at meat processing facilities took bribes to certify spoiled meat, and also meat that was treated with ascorbic acid and other chemical ingredients in quantities far above the legally amount permitted.

The charges brought include tampering with food products, falsifying medical records and certificates, conspiracy and corruption.