The Cable

NIA: New Pump Installed To Remedy Water Outages

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 57

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Junior Minister of Public Works in the Nevis Island Administration Troy Liburd and the CCM administration have come in for harsh criticism from the Opposition for ongoing water problems in Nevis.

According NRP leader former Premier Joseph Parry, the problem stems from poor management of the water services, and an overall lack of proper governance by the Concerned Citizens Movement.

“You get rid of George, the top man in water, then you come and tell me that the water problem is solved because you bought a pump? From when a pump runs itself, maintains itself ? What do the pumps run from? What drives the pumps? Electricity. Is the electricity problem solved? Isn’t the electricity going on and off and throwing the pumps off? The water level drops and then rises again. Water has been off all over the place for the past few days. You can hear the pipes blowing for lack of water in the pipes. Let us not be fooled.”   

In an interview with Nevis Tv 8, however Minister Liburd explained that the recent water outages were caused by a faulty pump which was replaced earlier this week.

“We’ve been having some challenges here on Nevis with the delivery of water and this pumping station is the culprit; it’s what has been causing most of the problem here on the island. It is the single largest producing well in Nevis and we had a failure in the pump in that well last year September.

“Since that the NIA stepped in to provide a temporary replacement pump but we have removed the temporary pump and placed the newly received BEAD pump that is going to be pumping water.”  

Liburd anticipated that water would be fully restored to the affected areas now that a new pump has been installed.

“Hopefully now the well will be back to producing the full amount of water, and in a few days we should have the water situation on Nevis normalized and people will be back to having 24/7 regular, full water.”

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

Scientists: Climate Change Is Real And The Data Proves It

20-04-2017

McMullen - The Police Need To Re-Establish Trust

20-04-2017

Eric Evelyn Elected As CCM Candidate For St. Georges

19-04-2017

Michael Morton Honored With Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) For Service To Commerce and Industry

19-04-2017

St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week 2017 Launched!

19-04-2017

Corned Beef Test Results Will Determine If Ban Is Lifted

19-04-2017

Parry: Vance a Spent Force and Brantley Not Much Better

19-04-2017

Kittitian Attorney To Be Admitted To The U.S Supreme Court Bar

18-04-2017

New NGO To Focus on Climate Change

18-04-2017

Attack On Two Women Described As Abominable By PM Harris

18-04-2017

Over $100,000 Budget For Team SKN CARIFTA Participation

18-04-2017

Brantley Rejects Tax Haven Label

18-04-2017

Battle Of The Public Opinion Polls

18-04-2017

Jermaine Francis Cops Another CARIFTA Gold!

17-04-2017

One Woman Dead, Another Wounded In Nevis Shooting

17-04-2017

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

NIA: New Pump Installed To Remedy Water Outages

Thursday 20th April 2017

NIA: New Pump Installed To Remedy Water Outages

Seismic Unit Received More Than 120 Felt Reports of Recent Quake

Thursday 20th April 2017

Seismic Unit Received More Than 120 Felt Reports of Recent Quake

Police Launch Radio Show To Engage The Public

Thursday 20th April 2017

Police Launch Radio Show To Engage The Public

Premier Amory:

Thursday 20th April 2017

Premier Amory: "Acts of Criminality Must Be Stopped"

Scientists: Climate Change Is Real And The Data Proves It

Thursday 20th April 2017

Scientists: Climate Change Is Real And The Data Proves It

McMullen - The Police Need To Re-Establish Trust

Thursday 20th April 2017

McMullen - The Police Need To Re-Establish Trust

Eric Evelyn Elected As CCM Candidate For St. Georges

Wednesday 19th April 2017

Eric Evelyn Elected As CCM Candidate For St. Georges

Michael Morton Honored With Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) For Service To Commerce and Industry

Wednesday 19th April 2017

Michael Morton Honored With Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) For Service To Commerce and Industry

St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week 2017 Launched!

Wednesday 19th April 2017

St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week 2017 Launched!

Corned Beef Test Results Will Determine If Ban Is Lifted

Wednesday 19th April 2017

Corned Beef Test Results Will Determine If Ban Is Lifted

Parry: Vance a Spent Force and Brantley Not Much Better

Wednesday 19th April 2017

Parry: Vance a Spent Force and Brantley Not Much Better

Kittitian Attorney To Be Admitted To The U.S Supreme Court Bar

Tuesday 18th April 2017

Kittitian Attorney To Be Admitted To The U.S Supreme Court Bar

New NGO To Focus on Climate Change

Tuesday 18th April 2017

New NGO To Focus on Climate Change

Attack On Two Women Described As Abominable By PM Harris

Tuesday 18th April 2017

Attack On Two Women Described As Abominable By PM Harris

Over $100,000 Budget For Team SKN CARIFTA Participation

Tuesday 18th April 2017

Over $100,000 Budget For Team SKN CARIFTA Participation

Brantley Rejects Tax Haven Label

Tuesday 18th April 2017

Brantley Rejects Tax Haven Label

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis