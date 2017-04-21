Five Sprinters Represent SKN at 2017 World Relays Bahamas

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Five of the federation’s top sprinters will represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2017 IAAF/BTC World Relays in Bahamas this weekend.

The meet will be held at the T. Robinson Stadium in Nassau this coming Saturday and Sunday (April 22-23).

Team St. Kitts and Nevis will be represented in the men’s 4x100m and 4x200m by Brijesh Lawrence; Lestrod Roland, Allistar Clarke, Hakeem Huggins, and Delwayne Delaney.

The team will be led head coach Fitzroy ‘Eric’ Francis.

WINN FM understands that two of the nation’s most prolific sprinters Antoine Adams and Kim Collins were unable to compete due to personal injury and scholastic commitments.

Selection of the team was based on performances at the 2016 National Championships along with athletes’ fitness and competition shape for calendar year 2017.

The men’s 4x100m heats is scheduled for 7:59pm Saturday, and the 4x200m heats is scheduled for 6:35pm on Sunday.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) extended congratulations to the selected athletes and wished the team a successful World Relays campaign.