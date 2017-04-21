IRD - FATCA Banner

Public Lecture: How Climate Change Affects The Lives Of Caribbean Peopel

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): How environmental issues affect the lives of people in the Caribbean was the focus of a public lecture on climate change held at the UWI Open Campus in Basseterre on Thursday (Apr 20).

The lecture was hosted by Dr. Tannecia Stephenson, lecturer in the Department of Physics and a scientist in the Climate Change studies group at University of the West Indies Mona Campus in Jamaica.

The lecture, titled “Climate Matters” was a part of Green Solutions International’s launch event, a non-governmental organization focused on tackling environmental issues and sustainability in the St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean.

Dr. Stephenson discussed the effects of climate change on the economy, environment, and lives of Caribbean citizens using a three-part presentation to explain to the audience why climate change matters.

“So why consider climate? Our context commands it, our lives are linked to climate. Two, the science suggests it, our lives are altered by climate. Three, our future depends on it, our lives are threatened by climate. We have this growing vulnerability as climate is projected to change. So when we look at how our lives are threatened, how they are altered and linked with climate it brings us back to our theme for this evening, ‘Climate Matters’.” 

Persons in the audience actively participated in the dialogue fueled by the lecture, with many of the questions focusing on why climate change deniers exist despite extensive research confirming that climate change is real.

Dr. Wayne Archibald, founder of Green Solutions International hopes that the lecture will only be the start of an inclusive conversation about environment, energy, and sustainability in St. Kitts and Nevis.

 

