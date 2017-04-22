Noone To Sign Important High Court/Civil Documents

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Attorneys are complaining that the absence of the registrar at the Basseterre High Court this week has greatly affected their work and their clients’ legal matters.

WINN FM understands that registrar Janine Harris-Lake had informed she would not be at work this week.

On condition of anonymity, one lawyer told WINN FM that in the absence of deputy court registrar or any other senior officer to sign important court documents and orders, persons who received bail last week at the high court have had to remain on remand at Her Majesty's Prison.

Another attorney confirmed that he had important civil orders which needed to be signed by the registrar, which are still sitting at the court.

When asked how they plan to proceed if the registrar or someone acting in that capacity is not available to carry out the duties of the office next week, they indicated that they would have to seek an audience with the resident high court judge.

“This is untenable, every time the Registrar is absent for whatever reason the system grinds to a halt? This isn’t the first time court officers have encountered this problem. It needs to be resolved.

“People are sitting in Her Majesty’s Prison despite being granted bail; clients have to wait to get their documents processed. We have deputies and assistants for the majority of important posts, whether government or private entities, so that processes can continue if the holders of the substantial posts are ill or have to travel or be away from office for whatever reason, the court registrar position is no less important,” one attorney stated.

WINN FM was unable to reach Attorney General, Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs Vincent Byron to ascertain if he is aware of the situation.