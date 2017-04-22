IRD - FATCA Banner

Men Remain In Custody For Nevis Gun, Ammo Find

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The six young men taken arrested in connection to the two firearms and cache of ammunition seized in Nevis on Thursday (Apr 20), remain in police custody.

A joint unit of police officers and Defense Force personnel were on patrol in Rawlins Village when they spotted a group of persons of interest and carried out a search of the men and the area around them.

The search turned up a 357 Magnum revolver and ten rounds of matching ammunition, an MP 11- 9mm submachine gun and 22 rounds of matching ammunition, and nineteen rounds of 7.62 rounds of rifle ammunition.

Also seized during the search were a mask, small quantity of marijuana and other small items.

The firearms will undergo forensic testing to determine if they had been used in any gun related incidents.

On Saturday (Apr 22) Deputy Commissioner Hilroy Brandy told WINN FM that police are actively investigating the matter, as the number of guns and ammunition found could have caused havoc on the streets of Nevis and possibly St. Kitts.

WINN FM understands one of the persons in custody was recently convicted and fined for importing an illegal firearm into Nevis.

The Deputy Commissioner also gave an update on the Easter Monday (Apr 17) shooting incident in Cotton Ground that left 28-year-old mother of two Morella Webbe, dead and Sonia Grant, 34, injured.

He said several persons had been picked up for questioning since the incident as police try to piece together what led to the tragedy, and who was responsible for the deadly attack.

 

