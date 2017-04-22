Richards: PAM Focused On The Future

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) will host its 52nd National Convention on Sunday, April 23rd, at the party headquarters in West Basseterre.

Party Leader, Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards gave an overview of what will transpire at the event.

“During the convention there are a number of things which are scheduled to happen. We will be ratifying the officers elected to serve on the Party’s executive for the upcoming year; that is the two deputy political leaders, the chairperson, deputy chairperson, general secretary, treasurer and public relations officer.

“Additionally there will be remarks by myself as the political leader of the party, by our guest speaker, Senator Peter David, Assistant General Secretary of the New National Party (NNP) in Grenada; we expect to have greetings coming from our sister parties in the Team Unity Government, the CCM and PLP; and our elected parliamentarians and the other candidates who would have contested the last election.”

The PAM leader said the convention is time when supporters and the PAM executive and members come together to exchange ideas, get updates on political issues and plan the way forward for one of the oldest political parties in the Federation.

“It is a time when we bring all of our supporters together to give them a general update as to what is happening with the party and what is happening in the nation and how we intend to go forward. Of course we will be detailing some of the plans which the government has put in place for the upcoming year such as the construction of the Basseterre High School, the housing program, STEP, and the Fresh Start Program.

“Of course we do get feedback from our constituents as to some of the things they would like to see put in place under the Team Unity government which PAM is a part of, so there would be resolutions coming to the floor.

WINN FM asked the political leader what the future looks like for the People’s Action Movement.

“I do believe that the future for PAM is looking very good. As you know PAM was in government from 1980 to 1995. From 1995 to 2015 we would have been in opposition and we are now back in government and we do intend to stay there for a very long time to come.

“PAM has been a party that has brought immense progress to St. Kitts and Nevis and we do intend to continue this. As part of this Team Unity Administration we are ensuring that all the people of the federation receive immense benefits.”

Deputy Prime Minister Richards said candidacy for party to contest the next federal election was not on the agenda for the convention, however work is being done internally to ensure a PAM victory whenever the bell is rung.

“We don’t intend to discuss candidacy at this point in time. We are close to halfway through the current term and so we believe we still have some time to do that. It doesn’t mean though that persons who have an interest are not permitted to indicate such, and that internal work isn’t being done to ensure that the current set of candidates are in the best position to contest and actually win the next general election.”