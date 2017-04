Police Seize 12th Illegal Firearm

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Police have taken the 12th illegal firearm off the streets thus far this year.

Details are few, with police informing that the gun was discovered Sunday (Apr 23) in New Road, St. Peters and that one person is in custody.

This seizure comes just days after security forces in Rawlins Village, Nevis discovered two illegal firearms- a 9mm submachine gun and a 357 Magnum revolver- and 51 rounds of three different types of ammunition.

Six persons were taken into custody.