Breaking News: Truck Overturns In Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): WINN FM is following the developments unfolding in Nevis where a truck overturned on the main road in the Prospect Area Monday morning.

Photographs from the scene show the vehicle upside down on the side of the road, the cab of the truck crushed. While reports indicate rescuers are trying to extricate the driver from the wreckage, there has been no confirmation from authorities.

More details will be provided as they become available.