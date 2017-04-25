Shantara Hewlett Reps St. Kitts in Miss Caribbean United Pageant

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): St. Kitts has a chance to make history in the upcoming inaugural Miss Caribbean United Pageant.

The regional pageant is set to take place in Grenada on Saturday, April 29.

Ms. Shantara Hewlett, the second runner up of the Sugar Mas 45 National Queen Pageant, will be representing St. Kitts.

Minister of Culture Shawn Richards, in a presentation to Ms. Hewlett on Monday said her competing in the pageant shows that there are opportunities in pageantry for everyone, not just the winners.

The 25-year-old beauty expressed similar sentiment, saying she is excited to represent her country at this level.

“I’d like to say a very heartfelt thank you to everyone here for giving me this opportunity. It’s very surprising to me and I am very excited for the pageant ahead. Well, obviously, second runner up isn’t such a bad place because I am being given an opportunity to do more. So, I would say don’t be daunted by any little thing and once you are on stage, it’s not even about what others think, you just have so much fun, it doesn’t really matter - do not let anyone deter you, if you want to do it then go ahead and do it.”

St. Kitts will come up against Grenada, Nevis, Magarita, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent, and Barbados and St. Lucia to vie for the title of Miss Caribbean United, which is focused on tourism. The contestants will appear in four segments: Cultural Wear, Swimwear, Evening Wear and Interview.

Ms. Hewlett travelled to Grenada on Tuesday.

Minister Richards wished Ms Hewlett the best of luck, adding that he hopes St. Kitts indeed does make history in being the first winner of the pageant.