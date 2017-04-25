The Cable

Double Homicide In Cotton Ground

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 567

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Police have confirmed a double homicide in Cotton Ground, Nevis Tuesday afternoon.

WINN FM spoke to a senior police officer in Nevis who said police were at the scene of a shooting incident which occurred just before 5pm Tuesday (Apr 25) where one young man was confirmed dead and one had been rushed to the Alexandra Hospital.

Police subsequently confirmed that the other young man had also succumbed to his wounds.

Information received is that armed assailants exited a vehicle and opened fire on the men who were at a shop in the area. 

This shooting comes eight days after 28-year-old Morella Webbe was killed in that village (Apr 17) when the car she was driving was fired upon by unknown assailants. A female passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized for gunshot injuries.

On Sunday, March 26, Rondell Chapman of Rawlins Village was gunned down on the cricket field in Cotton Ground during an afternoon match between two cricket clubs.

Tuesday's double killing brings to five the number of homicides recorded for Nevis so far this year and the 8th for the federation.

 

