Double Homicide Victims In Nevis Identified

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The families of two young men and indeed the entire nation are grappling with the brazen gun assault in Cotton Ground, Nevis on Tuesday afternoon (Apr 26) that left two persons dead.

Police have identified the victims as Shariff Williams, 25, and Elvis Lawrence, 21, both from the Cotton Ground area. 

The young men were reportedly hanging out by Charlie's Bar when a vehicle pulled up and masked assailants exited, opened fire on the men, then left in the same vehicle once their targets had fallen.

Williams reportedly died on scene and Lawrence succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. Both had been shot multiple times.

This is the third deadly gun attack in Cotton Ground within a four week period. 

On March 26 Rondell Chapman of Rawlins Village was gunned down on the cricket field in Cotton Ground during a Sunday afternoon match. Two gunmen ran onto the field while the match was in progress and opened fire on the young man. He died on the scene.

The sanctity of Easter Monday was shattered by the news of another shooting in the area when a young mother, 28-year-old Morella Webbe of Cotton Ground was shot to death when assailants opened fire on the car she was driving. Another female in the car with her at the time was hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

So far no one has been charged in any of these brutal killings.

The death toll in Nevis now stands at 5, with St. Kitts having recorded 3 homicides thus far in 2016.

Following the shooting of Ms Webbe, Premier Vance Amory assured the people of Nevis that the island would not return to the previously high levels of crime seen over the past few years. WINN FM was unable to reach the Premier in the wake of the double homicide.

 

