Region Needs to Archive Digital Data for Posterity

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): In the information technology and media era, it is necessary that the Caribbean archivist organizations build infrastructure to capture ‘digital artifacts’, that is, important pieces of data that should be stored for historical purposes.

That was said by Victoria O’ Flaherty, the National Archivist of St. Kitts and Nevis.

To capitalize on the initiative of preserving digital records, the Caribbean Branch of the International Council on Archives (CARBICA) is holding a Digitization Workshop from the 26th of April to the 29th of April at the UWI Open Campus in Basseterre.

According to Avril Belfon, Vice President of the Caribbean Branch of the International Council on Archives, the workshop activities will teach archivists from across the region what exactly to record and how to implement modern technology in their information capturing efforts.

“This workshop will address in some small way, these three responsibilities. You will be encouraged over the next couple of days to share your personal, organizational, and community, or governmental records with your national archives. Whether it be here in St. Kitts and Nevis or around the region. We will introduce you to the concepts to be considered when deciding what is of national significance, or how do you make these decisions when we preserve. We hope that you can go away with some ideas and skills, on how you can care for these items that are currently in your possessions both preventative and remedial. And finally for access, digitization of collections allows for easier access and reaches a wider audience - our clients demand it, and we need to step up and be ready to provide those services. Additionally, digitization supports preservation as it reduces the wear and tear on originals and in some cases it is the only means to salvage some content from certain records.” 

National Archivist of St. Kitts and Nevis Mrs. O’Flaherty expressed the importance of the digitization initiative the Caribbean archiving community has undertaken, explaining that it is necessary that the region is equipped with the tools to document history in the information age.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris said that the workshop adds to the Unity administration’s e-governance agenda, and that the digitization of archives will only enrich and enhance the national development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The digitization of multiple media formats enables now a participatory and, some may say, an inclusive approach to information consumption, information gathering, and sharing. Digitization also protects historical documents for future generations by eliminating in part handling of them and the attendant wear and tear. It is very clear to my administration that information and communication technologies improve the activities of the public sector, enabling businesses citizens and organizations to interact with government institutions more efficiently, and at a lower cost. Since enduring office in February of 2015, our administration has been an ambitious e-governance trust.” 

 

