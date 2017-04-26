IRD - FATCA Banner

Opposition MPs Condemn Violence In Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Two members of Opposition, one on Nevis and one on St. Kitts, have gone public with their condemnation of the recent spate of bloodshed in Nevis.

Joseph Parry, former premier of Nevis, and leader of the opposition Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), says not only are the people of his village Cotton Ground hurting, but the whole of Nevis is hurting in the wake of gun violence.

Mr. Parry, speaking to WINN FM following the shooting deaths of two young men, 25-year-old Shariff Williams and 21-year-old Elvis Lawrence in Cotton Ground on Tuesday afternoon:

“It was only a half a mile from where I live, I actually heard the shots. Cotton Ground is virtually my village, I grew up there and spent quite a lot of time there. The area where the shots took place belonged to my father in law, I’m pretty familiar with the village and I’m pretty familiar with the exact spot where the incident took place yesterday. It seems that some masked men came in a car and jumped from the car and opened shots on the guys who were liming there at a place called The Market. The village is devastated and right now traumatized because I’ve been talking to people over there, it is bad. The whole of Nevis I think is traumatized, the whole island is traumatized it is bad for us socially and it is bad for business right now.”

He says the recent shootings appear to be retaliatory between the young men from Rawlins Village and Cotton Ground.

“This situation goes back to the murder of a young man from Rawlins a few Sundays ago, Rondell Chapman. It’s obviously escalated into almost like a war between Cotton Ground and Rawlins Village and that’s where we’re at.”

Mr. Parry said he chose not to visit the family of the victims in the aftermath of the shootings but would do soon in order to personally convey his condolences. 

Marcella Liburd, MP from the opposition St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party extended condolences to the families of the two young men and called for a cease fire.

She said it was not a time to politicize the crime situation, it was a time to come together to arrest the situation.

“As our nation continues to mourn the loss of more and more of our young people, the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, our Party Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas and myself, send condolences to the families of those who lost their lives so tragically last night in Cotton Ground, Nevis. We urge our young people who are engaged in criminal activities to stop the violence now!

“It is time for us to come together as one and take a stand against this crime that is plaguing our beloved country. Whether in government or now in opposition we in the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party will continue to speak out and take action against crime.

“We will not play the blame game with crime as some did. Instead we will continue to stay in our communities organizing community events: sports, fun days, health fairs, math classes, camps and development of soft skills to name a few. These community-building events keep our young people positively engaged and occupied and steer them away from gangs, guns and an early graves. Our offices are always open. You can stop us on the streets sharing any ideas or strategies you may have for assisting with the fight against crime. This fight needs all of us.”

 

 

 

 

