Bar Association Urged To Take Action Against Cabral Douglas

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The OECS Bar Association has called on the Dominica Bar Association to take appropriate action in relation to Dominican attorney at law Cabral Douglas' criticism of the Caribbean Court of Justice and its President Sir Dennis Byron.

The regional Bar has issued a statement in response to criticism leveled by Douglas against the CCJ over its decision in a case in which he was the plaintiff.

According to the OECS Bar Association, Douglas has embarked on "a media rampage" describing the court's decision against him with a range of uncomplimentary terms including "ridiculous", "most absurd", and "laughable at best".

He also attacked the integrity of the court, the credibility of its judges, and the quality of its decision-making.

Cabral Douglas' comments were made in a Winn FM interview – here's some of what he said there.

"It's a political decision, it doesn’t have any foundation in law, and that is an example of the colonial mentality of the CCJ and Caribbean Justices."

Journalist Ken Richards then asked Cabral, “You’re accusing the CCJ of taking a political decision?”

Cabral replied by saying, “If Sir Dennis Byron finds himself at a Heads of Government meeting at the same day the decision is handed down – what I’m saying is that the court needs to appear to be transparent in order to earn the trust amongst the people of the Caribbean. If I don’t have standing at the CCJ, the CCJ must be a kangaroo court. The CCJ is not a credible court, and it needs to take steps in order to move towards achieving that. And one of the ways they could achieve that is to make credible decisions, one, and two, not by beholding themselves to prime ministers in the region.”

On February 20, 2017, the CCJ ruled that Douglas had failed to satisfy the requirement under Article 222 (a) and (b) of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas to obtain special leave to commence proceedings against the state of Dominica over the denial of entry, detention and deportation of Jamaican recording artist and entertainer, Tommy Lee Sparta, whose real name is Leroy Russell, along with three other Jamaican support staff.

Detailed reasons for the decision were given in the CCJ's 41-paragraph, 18-page judgment.

Douglas' response however, was to denounce the Caribbean Court.

Weighing in on the issue, the OECS Bar Association said it strongly condemns the strident, contemptuous, inflammatory, and even defamatory, public criticisms of Sir Denis and the CCJ by Douglas.

It said the young attorney's criticism fell far short of the objectivity, responsibility, balance and level of respect becoming of an officer of the court.

Observing that the CCJ represents the highest court for the Commonwealth of Dominica, the OECS Bar Association called on the Dominica Association to "look into this matter with a view to taking appropriate action".

Queens Counsel Emil Ferdinand in an earlier response to Douglas' stand against the Caribbean Court suggested that he was rude and disrespectful.

“He has launched this tirade against the CCJ which is unjust, unfair, and grossly inappropriate. The fact that the head of the CCJ went to a Heads of Government or attended a Heads of Government meeting means that the court is somehow beholden to prime misters is absolutely absurd. The CCJ has more institutional independence including financial independence, and the processes for appointing its judges are clearly designed and effective in insulating them from political influence. The criticisms of the court in the terms leveled by Cabral Douglas can only be described as illogical, improper, and extremely arrogant.”

The OECS Bar Association concedes that court judgments are not beyond the boundaries of criticism.

It says that in fact, critiques and criticisms of judgments, however robust and passionate are wholly acceptable and ought to be encouraged, as they augur well for the evolution and growth of the law, for the professional development of lawyers, and for the education of the public.

It says as such, the Bar Association takes no issue with litigants or lawyers criticisms of judgments.

It contends however, that such criticism, especially from a lawyer, who is an officer of the court, ought to be responsible, respectful, constructive, premised on objective facts, and designed to strengthen the region's institutions and uplift the administration of justice.

Cabral Douglas remains unrepentant.

His response to the OECS Bar Association - that consistent with his ethical duty to preserve the integrity of the CCJ, he is reiterating his call for "the immediate resignation of Sir Dennis Byron as the President of the Caribbean Court".

He says the resignation would pave the way for the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission to conduct its investigation in a manner consistent with the rule of law, due process and the rules on natural justice.

Douglas had earlier written to the Commission calling for such an investigation.

Jamaica-based attorney Jeffrey H Foreman in a lengthy commentary on the matter says he is not aware of any power in the Commission to interfere in the judicial work of the CCJ in either its original or appellate jurisdictions.

Foreman says it remains to be seen what will come of this attempt.