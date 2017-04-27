Brantley Represents the Federation at LAC Sustainable Development Forum

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); St. Kitts and Nevis Foreign Minister Mark Brantley is among several regional government officials in Mexico attending the first meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development.

The April 26-28 event was organized by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Affairs.

The forum brings together high level government officials, representatives from international agencies, the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders to review progress on and challenges to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the region.

The sustainable development forum seeks to provide peer learning opportunities through voluntary reviews, the exchange of good practices and the discussion of shared objectives. At this gathering in Mexico, ECLAC will present the first annual report about regional progress and challenges regarding the 2030 Agenda, and other relevant stakeholders will also present reports on initiatives linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 2030 Agenda which was adopted in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and establishes 17 goals and 169 targets in diverse areas of development to be achieved by 2030.

According to ECLAC, the 2030 Agenda places people at its core and aims to have equal participation from all countries to achieve a rights-based sustainable development.