Commissioner To Citizens: Help Us Solve These Murders!

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); Four persons have been killed in as many weeks in Cotton Ground, Nevis, and no one has been charged for any of the deadly shootings.

Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley says now more than ever the public needs to work with police to get the perpetrators of these heinous crimes off the streets of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Commissioner Queeley, Speaking with WINN FM:

“I would just like to highlight that in the wake of this incident it brings to the fore the importance of the public and the police working together in a holistic way in the fight against crime. We have been seeing too many of these incidents happening in broad daylight and witnesses are not coming to the fore.

“I just want to implore and remind all our citizens that we have a social responsibility to do our part to ensure that perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to justice and to ensure that we have an atmosphere of peace and tranquility within our communities.

“These senseless acts of violence are eroding the very foundation of our communities, and it must stop. As I’ve said before, we should be vex about it; the society on a whole should be vex when these things happen.

I want to once again urge the general public to come forward with any information that they may have. What they know may be the piece of the puzzle that can bring an end to these senseless killings we are experiencing in our federation.”  

WINN FM: Do the police have any idea what’s going on in Nevis; we’ve seen four killings back to back in one particular area, is this a retaliatory situation?

Commissioner: “It would not be prudent to comment in such a manner except to say the police are putting together the pieces of the puzzle that we collect and we are prudently conducting investigations into all of these matters, so it would not be a proper thing to say it’s a retaliatory without having all of the evidence available to us at this point in time. 

WINN FM: Police were chided over the fact that everyone is aware that there is- for lack of a better word- a war between the young men of Rawlins Village and Cotton Ground, so police should be more proactive and more present in those areas in order to prevent instances like this. Is it a situation where only after a crime is committed we see police presence?

“No, no, no! That is the furthest thing from the truth. I don’t wish to use the language that you just couched about a war. The police is aware that there are incidents occurring in both areas and the police has been putting gin their presence and we will continue to put in our presence. 

“I want to say here that we are taking out mandate seriously, contrary to what some persons believe, but we are not seeing or getting that support from other persons who should actually be putting their part of the puzzle in.

“We have been putting in our additional patrols and so on in the area and the whole issue, as I said, has to be holistic. The fight against crime requires the preventative approach and the investigative approach; we are trying both.”

Commissioner Queeley denied vehemently the suggestion that the High Command pays more attention to St. Kitts than it does to Nevis in terms of crime fighting efforts.

“That’s not a fair comment. Persons have their perceptions but that’s not a fair comment. We look at the whole issues strategically and we deploy the resources according to the needs.”

Opposition leader in the Nevis Island Assembly, Former Premier Joseph Parry of the Nevis Reformation Party says he can’t speak to how police are handling the incidents but offered some advice.

Mr. Parry opined that if the situation is not handled expeditiously and correctly, the violence in Nevis could escalate.

Mr. Parry said the Nevis Reformation Party is calling on Premier Vance Amory and his government to “provide strong, sensible leadership and direction that will help to stem this surge in criminal behavior, and to convene a meeting of the Parliament specifically to debate the upsurge in crime”.

Add comment

