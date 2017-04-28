The Cable

Hero CPL 2017: Six All-star Teams, Seven Host Countries

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20, dubbed the biggest party in sport, has revealed its schedule of matches for the 2017 season.

The fifth installment of the games will be played across six Caribbean islands and in Lauderhill, Florida from August 4 to September 9.

All six teams from last year have returned to the tournament- 2016 champion Jamaica Tallawahs; St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Trident, Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Lucia Stars, formerly the St. Lucia Zouks.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, now being led by Jamaican batting superstar Chris Gayle formerly of the Tallawahs, will play their first match in Lauderhill, Florida against Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 5. The two teams face off again on August 6 at the same venue.

On August 12 the Patriots take on St. Lucia Stars in St. Lucia, and on August 14, Patriots will play the Knight Riders in Trinidad.

The Patriots will return to Warner Park Cricket Stadium in St. Kitts on Friday, August 18 where they will come up against the Tridents followed by a matchup with the Stars on Saturday, August 19.

Still in St. Kitts, on Monday, August 21, the Patriots will take the home field against Jamaica Tallawahs, and then on Wednesday the 23rd, Patriots come up against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Patriots will face the Tallawahs again on August 30 in Jamaica, then take on the Tridents in Barbados on September 3.

Finals week will begin with a play-off on September 5 before the two eliminators on the 6 and 7 and the finals, which will round off the 2017 tournament on Saturday, September 9.

Hero CPL CEO Damien O’Donohoe said 2016 was the tournament’s biggest hosting, with a global TV and online audience of almost 150 million and an estimated 250,000 fans attending the games. The CPL franchise is determined to enhance the fan participation across each venue, ensuring an even better experience for the many thousands of fans who will descend on each of the seven host countries.

O’Donohoe said “We are delighted to announce the dates of the Hero CPL fixtures earlier than usual this year which we believe will enable fans, sponsors, media and all of our key stakeholders ample opportunity to plan their trips and holidays for the biggest party in sport.

“Once more we have the best talent in world cricket across our six teams. We are excited to welcome such a high calibre of talented, local and international players to the Hero CPL in just a few months’ time. 

“It is our pledge to make the 2017 Hero CPL the ‘Year of the Fan’ and there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes to showcase all that is great about Caribbean culture, society and sport around the world.”

 

http://www.cplt20.com/magazine-match-news-team-news-tourism-tickets-sponsors/hero-cpl-announces-dates-biggest-and-best  

