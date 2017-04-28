The Cable

National Bank Reports $28.4 Million Profit For 2016

Details
Category: Local
Hits: 115

Image result for winnfm national bank

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited held its 46th Annual General Meeting on Thursday (Apr 27) and reported another consecutive year of increased net profit, total assets, and customer deposits.

The meeting was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and was presided over by Howard McEachrane, Chairman of the National Bank Board of Directors. 

According to the audited 2016 financial statements, National Bank recorded a net profit of $28,374,000 for 2016, up from $25.8 million in 2015, and $25.25 million in 2014.

Total assets recorded in 2016 stood at $3,697,059,000 compared to $3.649 billion in 2015, $3.16 billion in 2014, and $2.86 in 2013.

National Bank has almost doubled its total customer deposits over the past five years going from $1.7 billion in 2012 to $3,049,273,000 in 2016. This year’s customer assets increased by $53.18 million over that of 2015. 

The bank paid out $13.5 million in dividends to its 5612 shareholders for the financial year ended June 30, 2016.

The AGM also saw three Directors namely, Mr. Theodore Hobson, Ms. Talibah Byron and Mr. Lionel Benjamin, who were retired by rotation, duly re-elected.

The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited, of which the federal government is a 51% majority shareholder, has five branches across St. Kitts and Nevis, employing 257 persons. 

 

Author: LK HewlettEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Recent Articles

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

PM Harris "Stop The Bloodshed"

28-04-2017

Commissioner To Citizens: Help Us Solve These Murders!

27-04-2017

Brantley Represents the Federation at LAC Sustainable Development Forum

27-04-2017

Bar Association Urged To Take Action Against Cabral Douglas

27-04-2017

Parry Calls For Parliamentary Debate On Upsurge In Violent Crime

26-04-2017

Opposition MPs Condemn Violence In Nevis

26-04-2017

Region Needs to Archive Digital Data for Posterity

26-04-2017

Double Homicide Victims In Nevis Identified

26-04-2017

Police Investigating Fetus Discovery In Nevis

26-04-2017

Nicholas Brisbane: My Father Loved People

26-04-2017

Double Homicide In Cotton Ground

25-04-2017

PM Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Expresses Condolences to the Brisbane Family on the Passing of its Patriarch, Mr. Charles Brisbane OBE

25-04-2017

Tributes: Brisbane Contributed Much To Socio-Economic Development

25-04-2017

Shantara Hewlett Reps St. Kitts in Miss Caribbean United Pageant

25-04-2017

CDB To Release Studies To Support Region's Economic Growth Agenda

25-04-2017

  • Breaking News: Truck Overturns In Nevis

      St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): WINN FM is following the developments unfolding in Nevis where a truck overturned on the main road in the Prospect Area Monday morning. Photographs from the…

  • Attorney Calls For More Police Presence

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): There is a lack of political will to tackle the federation’s growing violent crime problem, according to attorney Chesley Hamilton. The defense attorney, on WINN FM’s…

  • IMF Told About Nevis' Debt Management Strategy

    St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Nevis Island Administration is doing its best to manage the NIA’s debt.  That’s what Premier and minister of finance Vance Amory told a visiting International…

  • From the Supervisor of Elections…

    The last pre-independence general election took place in 1980. At that time, there were 9 constituencies, 7 in St Kitts and 2 in Nevis. Excluding Anguilla where there was no…

  • Police Seize 12th Illegal Firearm

      St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Police have taken the 12th illegal firearm off the streets thus far this year. Police informed that the gun was discovered Sunday (Apr 23) in New…

  • Richards: PAM Focused On The Future

      St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) will host its 52nd National Convention on Sunday, April 23rd, at the party headquarters in West Basseterre. Party Leader, Deputy Prime…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next

MORE LOCAL STORIES

National Bank Reports $28.4 Million Profit For 2016

Friday 28th April 2017

National Bank Reports $28.4 Million Profit For 2016

Preschool Not Mandatory In St. Kitts and Nevis

Friday 28th April 2017

Preschool Not Mandatory In St. Kitts and Nevis

Hero CPL 2017: Six All-star Teams, Seven Host Countries

Friday 28th April 2017

Hero CPL 2017: Six All-star Teams, Seven Host Countries

PM Harris

Friday 28th April 2017

PM Harris "Stop The Bloodshed"

Commissioner To Citizens: Help Us Solve These Murders!

Thursday 27th April 2017

Commissioner To Citizens: Help Us Solve These Murders!

Brantley Represents the Federation at LAC Sustainable Development Forum

Thursday 27th April 2017

Brantley Represents the Federation at LAC Sustainable Development Forum

Bar Association Urged To Take Action Against Cabral Douglas

Thursday 27th April 2017

Bar Association Urged To Take Action Against Cabral Douglas

Parry Calls For Parliamentary Debate On Upsurge In Violent Crime

Wednesday 26th April 2017

Parry Calls For Parliamentary Debate On Upsurge In Violent Crime

Opposition MPs Condemn Violence In Nevis

Wednesday 26th April 2017

Opposition MPs Condemn Violence In Nevis

Region Needs to Archive Digital Data for Posterity

Wednesday 26th April 2017

Region Needs to Archive Digital Data for Posterity

Double Homicide Victims In Nevis Identified

Wednesday 26th April 2017

Double Homicide Victims In Nevis Identified

Police Investigating Fetus Discovery In Nevis

Wednesday 26th April 2017

Police Investigating Fetus Discovery In Nevis

Nicholas Brisbane: My Father Loved People

Wednesday 26th April 2017

Nicholas Brisbane: My Father Loved People

Double Homicide In Cotton Ground

Tuesday 25th April 2017

Double Homicide In Cotton Ground

PM Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Expresses Condolences to the Brisbane Family on the Passing of its Patriarch, Mr. Charles Brisbane OBE

Tuesday 25th April 2017

PM Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Expresses Condolences to the Brisbane Family on the Passing of its Patriarch, Mr. Charles Brisbane OBE

Tributes: Brisbane Contributed Much To Socio-Economic Development

Tuesday 25th April 2017

Tributes: Brisbane Contributed Much To Socio-Economic Development

West Indies News Network (WINN FM 98.9)
Unit C24, The Sands Complex
Newtown Bay Road, Basseterre
St. Kitts, West Indies

Telephone
St. Kitts (Office): 869.466.9586
St. Kitts (Studio-On Air): 869.466.0989
Miami: 1.305.921.4619

New York: 1-718-285-6984
UK : 0333 -344-0065

Copyright © 2016 West Indies News Network. All rights reserved.

Website Design & Development: Genesis Creatives, St. Kitts Nevis