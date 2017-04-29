IRD - FATCA Banner

National Museum Burgled

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN); The National Museum located in the Old Treasury Building on the Bay Road was broken into overnight Friday (Apr 28).

Rhyllis Percival, executive director of the St. Christopher National Trust told WINN FM that when the cleaner reported work early Saturday morning she discovered the disturbance.

She said the bandit or bandits appeared to have used force to break a bar of the grilled gate outside the museum and once inside, located a tool box in a back office and used the tools to break the chain to the lock on the gate.

The intruders also used the tools to pry open the museum’s donation box, which the Director said was empty. An employee’s laptop was stolen from the office.

The police were summoned and the scene processed.

Ms Percival said the nation should join in her outrage and condemn the violation of the history and heritage of the nation.

“Things in a museum cannot be replaced, so I wonder why anyone would want to do that- vandalize a museum. There’s nothing in there –we don’t keep money there and the only valuable things we have there is our history, our heritage, our artifacts. Why anyone would want to steal that is beyond me.

“I want the nation to condemn this. People should approve or condone any behavior that destroys our heritage and our history.” 

 

 

 

 

